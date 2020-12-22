The Kevin Thomson era is over.

And at Washington, at least, it never truly began.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thomson — a graduate student quarterback from Auburn — announced on social media that he will forgo his eighth and final season of collegiate eligibility to pursue a professional future. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback transferred to UW from Sacramento State last offseason but did not appear in the Huskies’ four games.

On Instagram, Thomson wrote that his extensive college career consisted of “6 seasons, 5 coaching staffs, 3 universities and countless relationships and memories that I will always cherish. I would like to thank UNLV, Sacramento State and the University of Washington for allowing me to represent their university as a student athlete. I would also like to thank every person that I have met and interacted with along the way. You all made this journey a special one and I am beyond thankful for each and every one of you.

“I have decided to forgo what is somehow my 8th year of eligibility in order to pursue my dream of playing professionally. I’m excited for the next chapter and grateful for everything that has happened!”

QB Kevin Thomson announced on Instagram that he will not return to UW in 2021. Has to decided to pursue a professional future. pic.twitter.com/roJyCKh9iO — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 22, 2020

A heck of a lot has happened. The Auburn Riverside High School alum originally signed with UNLV in 2014, then underwent Tommy John surgery a year later. He rehabbed for nearly two years, transferred to Sacramento State, earned the starting job and made the most of his opportunity.

Namely, Thomson threw for 3,216 yards with 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games at Sacramento State in 2019, while rushing for 619 yards and a team-best 12 rushing touchdowns. He was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and an FCS All-American, and finished third for the Walter Payton Award — which honors the top offensive player in the FCS.

After arriving in Seattle this summer, Thomson — who earned extra eligibility due to his injury history — competed with redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Ethan Garbers for the Huskies’ starting spot, before a shoulder injury derailed his progress.

And, since NCAA eligibility has essentially been paused in 2020, Thomson could have conceivably returned for an eighth season next fall. But, with an established starter returning (Morris) and a five-star freshman signing (Sam Huard), there were limited opportunities to earn more regular reps.

Instead, Thomson — who, remarkably, embarked on a college career one year before UW standout Jake Browning — has chosen to end a chapter that lasted longer than anyone expected. But he’s willing to bet it isn’t the end of his book.