Short week for the Huskies who are favored by nine points in Friday night's game at Stanford.

First glance: No. 9Washington Huskies (8-1, 5-1) vs. Stanford Cardinal (6-3, 5-2).

When/Where: 7:30 p.m. PT Friday at Stanford Stadium.

TV/Radio: FS1/1000 AM, 97.7 FM.

Last week: Stanford lost 24-21 at Washington State last Saturday.

Latest line: Washington is a 9-point favorite.

Last meeting: In an highly anticipated Friday night game at Husky Stadium, then-No. 10 Washington handed then-No. 7 Stanford a 44-6 rout on Sept. 30, 2016. It was the Huskies most lopsided win over a top-10 ranked team since 1990. The Huskies rushed for 214 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry while QB Jake Browning threw for 210 yards and 3 TDs. UW held the Cardinal to 29 yards rushing.

Coach: David Shaw, 45, is 70-20 and 47-14 in the Pac-12 during his seven-year tenure (2011-17) tenure with Stanford. The Cardinal has never won fewer than eight games under Shaw, who began his coaching career in 1995 at Western Washington.

Star players:

RB Bryce Love (5-10, 196, Jr.), a Heisman Trophy candidate, returned last Saturday from a one-game layoff due to an ankle injury and finished with 69 yards on 16 carries, including a 52-yard TD run. He also had seven carries for negative yards. Love is second nationally among FBS players with 1,456 rushing yards.

QB K.J. Costello (6-5, 217, So.) made his second start of the season last Saturday and finished with 105 yards on 9-for-20 passing while replacing ineffective Keller Chryst. Costello has played in just six games and never thrown for more than 173 yards. He completed fewer than 10 passes in four outings.

DT Harrison Phillips (6-4, 295, Sr.) leads Stanford in tackles (67), tackles for loss (12) and sacks (4.5).

By the numbers:

3 – Washington wins against Stanford in past 12 games since 2004.

+10 – Stanford’s turnover ratio, which is tied for 10th nationally among FBS teams.

21.3 – Average points for Stanford opponents, which ranks second in Pac-12 behind UW (11.1).

232 – Disparity of yards between Stanford (198) and Washington State (430) last Saturday.