When Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heard the news in late January that Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was being courted for the same position by Alabama coach Nick Saban, he got nervous.

But only for a second, Penix, said after spring practice Wednesday.

“As I sat back and thought about it, I just know the guy that coach Grubb is,” Penix said. “He’s an honest guy, and he’s a guy that truly cares about this team and his players. … Coach Saban calls, you know, it’s definitely a big opportunity. But I knew that coach Grubb — it wasn’t going to take just that for him to leave.”

“I felt like he was definitely going to go with his heart no matter what decision he made. And I believed the whole time his heart was here, with this university and he truly loves it here.”

Grubb, who also coaches UW’s quarterbacks, said Wednesday that he was flattered by Alabama’s interest in him, calling Saban “the best who’s ever done it,” but that in the end, he felt committed to his players at UW.

“I think that it would have been pretty hard for me to walk away from these guys after just one year,” said Grubb, who helped direct UW to its most productive offensive season in history last year.

Grubb said he thought back on the conversations he’d had with Penix, receivers Rome Odunze and left tackle Troy Fautanu about why they should return for this upcoming season.

“The thought of everything everybody’s talking about right now, you know, the potential for this next season,” said Grubb, who said he also felt loyalty to athletic director Jen Cohen and the administration for the commitment made to him.

With a pair of raises after the regular season, Grubb is set to make $2 million annually as one of the highest-paid assistants in the nation.

That didn’t stop Alabama from pursuing Grubb after UW ranked first nationally in passing (369.8 yards per game), first downs (27.2 per game), third-down conversions (56.83%), completions of 10-plus yards (193), and tackles for loss allowed (31).

The Huskies were second in total offense (516.2 yards per game) and sacks allowed (seven), seventh in scoring (39.7 points per game) and 10th in yards per play (6.88).

Coach Kalen DeBoer said he has a unique relationship with Grubb after a long history of coaching together, starting in 2007 at Sioux Falls and continuing at Eastern Michigan and Fresno State before they both came to UW before last season.

“I think there comes a point where you just have full-out trust in people, and he knows what he has here,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s unique and special, as far as the potential we have here at Washington, I mean, he’s going to invest and pour everything into it.”

Penix agreed and said it’s “amazing” having Grubb back.

“Obviously, he did a great job with us last year, just dialing it up each and every week,” Penix said. “We’re blessed to have him as a coach. … Each and every guy on this team, we know how much value he brings to this team and how much value he brings to this offense.”

Offensive lineman Buelow seeks starting role

Junior offensive lineman Julius Buelow said spring practice is “huge” for him. He knows there is a lot at stake with opportunities at left guard and right guard to replace Jaxson Kirkland and right guard Henry Bainivalu.

Buelow, 6 feet 8 and 310 pounds, started the first five games at left guard in 2021, and has been working at left guard in the two spring practices, but said he feels comfortable playing at both guard and tackle position.

“Coming into my second to last year, I’ve got to make sure I secure the starting spot and make sure that I increase my role on this team,” he said. “And then that I’m productive this season.”

Buelow said losing his starting position “taught me a lot.”

“That was kind of the first time I went through something hard in football,” Buelow said. “Losing my spot told me that you can’t have that ‘I’ve arrived’ mentality and you’ve really got to keep pushing every day. And if you’re not chasing greatness, it’s going to elude you.”

Buelow earned Penix Jr.’s praise for his work during the first two days of spring practice.

“He’s been doing a wonderful job, you know, just pushing yourself each and every day,” Penix Jr. said.

Penix Jr. said he believes UW’s offense can be better than it was last season, but he also said the Huskies won’t surprise people like they did last year when they were coming off a 4-8 season.

“We’re going to have a target on our back, you know,” he said. “We’re going to be the team that they say to beat, but we just got to make sure that we continue to focus on the small little details.”