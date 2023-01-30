This premise of this column is in hospice, as a Ryan Grubb resolution can come at any moment. Alabama is reportedly courting the cherished Huskies offensive coordinator, and, well, it can’t be easy to turn down the Tide.

This isn’t Texas A&M, which recently sought Grubb’s services before Washington gave him a raise paying him $2 million a year, a record for an assistant at the school. And though there are an array of incentives for Ryan to return to Montlake — such as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan — the thought of his departure makes one wonder what this would mean for the Huskies.

The initial reaction might be that losing Grubb would be a substantial blow to the program. Nobody is paying that type of cash for an assistant if they think he is expendable.

Washington, remember, led the nation in passing offense last year, was second in total offense and seventh in points per game. It also treated fans to a number of trick plays (such as the first-throw flea-flicker vs. Texas) and bold calls (such as the 75-yard touchdown pass to open the second half vs. Washington State) that established UW as an elite offense.

Much of the credit went to Grubb, and that credit is likely deserved. But Grubb leaving might answer a question: Was the offense his brainchild or that of head coach Kalen DeBoer?

It’s always tricky trying to figure out who the real guru is when an OC is coaching under his offensive-oriented boss. DeBoer was an offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Indiana before landing the HC job at Fresno State — where the Bulldogs produced a top-15 offense in Kalen’s second year.

A former assistant turned head basketball coach once told me he got “a whole lot dumber” once he moved 18 inches to a new seat on the bench. Sometimes coordinators are the key cog to a system. Sometimes they’re replaceable.

And let’s be honest — whether it’s immediately or in the near future, Grubb is likely going to be replaced soon. The man has made it clear that he wants to be a head coach one day. Doesn’t mean he is going to leave Washington for the wrong opportunity, but that ambition would likely be the primary reason he’d jet for Tuscaloosa.

Lane Kiffin joined Alabama as its OC when his career needed a jump-start. He got the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic three years later and is now the HC at Ole Miss. Steve Sarkisian joined Alabama as its OC when his career needed a jump-start. He got the head-coaching job at Texas two years later and is still in Austin. Yes, the Tide tried to lure Jimmy Lake from Washington before he became the Huskies’ head coach, but you have to wonder if he had an inkling Chris Petersen might be stepping down soon.

Bottom line: Grubb wants his own program one day. DeBoer finding and grooming his successor is inevitable.

But with all that said, if I’m a Husky fan — I’m begging like a Dawg that Grubb comes back next season. It’s difficult to live up to the hype, but Washington is primed to make a run at the conference title next season and compete in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies are bringing back the quarterback who led the country in passing last season, his top two receivers, and a host of other impact players. They ended their season on a seven-game winning streak and finished ranked No. 8 in the country — tops among Pac-12 schools. Losing the man that might be the brains of the offensive operation puts their lofty-but-achievable goals in jeopardy.

Plus, there’s something to loyalty, no? I’m not saying it should be the main driver in one of the most competitive and cutthroat businesses out there. Players and coaches are constantly migrating for better opportunities, and there is no shame in that. But I imagine part of the reason — and it may be a small part — that so many offensive stars decided to return to UW was because they figured they’d be running plays designed by their ever-innovative OC.

Ryan Grubb isn’t going to be a Husky forever. He might not be a Husky tomorrow. But it feels like it would be big loss if he left.

Next season has the potential to be one of the tastiest dishes in program history. It needs all its main ingredients.