It took Wayne Taulapapa roughly two months to earn a starting spot.

And four plays to score.

On Monday, UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was asked if he expected Taulapapa — a Virginia transfer and 2021 team captain — to seize the starting running back role.

“Yes. I did,” Grubb said bluntly, five days before UW’s opener against Kent State. “That might be hopeful, just in the fact that we had a belief in the mindset he would bring and the type of execution he’d be able to provide.

“He might be one of the most mature guys on our football team. So it means a lot to him. He’s in his last season. He’s been through all the years of being a younger player and how to get on the field and mistakes and how to do it right. I felt really strongly that he’d be able to come in and take that.”

For good reason. Taulapapa — a 5-foot-11, 207-pound graduate student from Honolulu — compiled 1,192 rushing yards, 4.5 yards per carry and 20 total touchdowns in four seasons and 40 career games at UVA, after completing a two-year church mission trip in Nicaragua. Upon settling in Seattle, he was named one of six Husky captains last month.

And in UW’s first offensive drive of the 2022 season, Taulapapa took four consecutive carries — the last being a 28-yard touchdown run through a seismic hole on the left side on fourth-and-1. (His longest run of the 2021 season, by the way, was 27 yards.)

And yet, UW has seven scholarship running backs — and sophomore Cameron Davis and redshirt freshman Nebraska transfer Will Nixon were expected to receive significant reps on Saturday as well. Nixon — a 5-11, 192-pounder — actually played wide receiver for two seasons at Nebraska, after excelling in both roles at Midway High School in Waco, Texas.

That versatility has allowed Nixon to find a fast fit in the Husky offense.

“He is very multiple, which is what we expect out of our tailbacks,” Grubb said. “He catches really well out of the backfield. Will does not look like a receiver trying to play running back. Will was a very accomplished running back in high school, both statistically and when you watch his film. So we felt very confident that he would be able to be a true tailback. At Nebraska I know they had him more as a wideout, but we felt like that hybrid player would fit us perfectly. And he’s done that. He’s lived up to his expectations.

“Then it really becomes a question of, is he going to be able to be a not just adequate but solid pass blocker? Because we ask our backs to do all three phases, and he’s done a great job with that.”

Hampton’s big move

Dominique Hampton switched positions this offseason.

But that’s not all.

The fifth-year cornerback, turned safety, turned hybrid “husky” nickelback/linebacker, traded No. 21 for No. 7 as well — accepting the reputation that accompanies that number.

“I wear seven because in high school I put on 21. One of the better players on our team used to wear that, and I was able to wake up and try to fill that number that was on my chest,” Hampton said this week. “That’s why I switched to seven. With players like Shaq Thompson, Keishawn (Bierria) and Taylor Rapp, it was a number I wanted to fill and continue that Husky legend with the seven.”

Naturally, Hampton must make strides to match his predecessors. In four seasons in Seattle, the 6-3, 221-pounder has produced 39 tackles with three passes defended and one forced fumble. But co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell is confident that Hampton’s best football will be played this fall.

“Dom’s very unique. He’s got an incredible skill set,” Morrell said. “You’re talking about one of the strongest and fastest guys on the team, and he’s sitting there weighing 220, 225 pounds. So I think it’s a great weapon for us in terms of game planning. We can move him around and put him in multiple spots, have him be physical off the edge but still walk out and cover slot receivers. There’s not a lot of guys that have the ability to do both of those things.

“So I think we’re fortunate to have his skill set right now and I have super high confidence in him being an impact player on Saturday.”

Odunze’s individual goals

Of course, Rome Odunze wants to help Washington win games.

But the 6-3, 201-pound wide receiver has set more personal goals as well.

“I want to go for at least a thousand yards and I’m looking to get double digit touchdowns, get my YAC (yards after catch) up,” he said. “Those two (goals), to be a thousand-yard receiver and get double-digit touchdowns, have been really on my mind. And wins. I’m focusing on making the team better.

“The Pac-12 championship is what we’ve been focused on for a long time, and we break (from huddles) on that. So it’s team first.”

Logically, individual and team success could be simultaneous. Odunze — who led UW in catches (41) and receiving touchdowns (4), despite appearing in just nine games last fall — knows he’s capable of more than he’s shown in his first two seasons in Seattle.

“I feel like I have a lot (to show),” he said. “I pride myself on, once I catch the ball, how special I can be. I’ve shown glimpses of that, but I haven’t given everybody a real show of what I can do out there.”

Odunze flashed further glimpses of his ability in the first half Saturday, reeling in four catches for 50 yards, including a four-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Despite Odunze finishing just sixth among UW wide receivers in yards per catch (10.1) in 2021, Grubb said the Las Vegas native is the most likely Husky to take the top off opposing defenses. But pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard also emphasized that Odunze isn’t alone.

“It’s not just him,” Shephard said. “Giles Jackson gets deep frequently. Jalen McMillan gets deep frequently. Taj Davis gets deep frequently. So it’s not just one person.”

Extra point