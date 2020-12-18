Caleb Berry ran out of the tunnel inside Husky Stadium before he ever arrived.

Berry — a 6-foot-2, 210-pound tailback from Lufkin, Texas — verbally committed to UW last summer, without ever stepping foot in the state. He chose the Huskies over Texas Tech, Nebraska, Arkansas, Washington State, Boise State, Hawaii, Houston and more.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic essentially collapsed the recruiting calendar — making it impossible for programs to host official visits. Instead, they depended on Zoom calls, FaceTime and virtual tours.

And for Berry, at least, that was more than enough.

“Our creative team and Justin Glenn, our director of recruiting, we put these virtual visits together that we felt were the best in the country,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said after the Huskies signed 15 prospects on Wednesday’s early signing day. “It showed them everything. It showed them our whole building. It showed them campus. It showed them Seattle life, what it would be like to run out of the tunnel. We went through it all, and it was all virtually. We were able to pump out that information to the recruits.

“Thankfully Caleb saw what he needed to see and committed, and then he and his mom did get a chance to fly up here and see Seattle and see the campus (last weekend) — on their own, of course. They loved every minute of it. They knew it was a fit, and it was just verified when they were able to come up here and see for themselves.”

Still, UW’s recruiting process amidst a pandemic hardly resembled that of former head coach Chris Petersen — who typically required recruits to visit campus before accepting their commitment.

In 2020, that wasn’t possible. But they signed 15 future Huskies just the same.

“We would have loved to go through the same recruiting process that we’d been fortunate to do for years now, and have the official visits and spend more time getting to know the parents and even getting to know the prospects,” Lake said. “I know everybody missed out on that. I do feel sorry for all the players around the country that weren’t able to go through a regular recruiting process. But the 15 that we targeted, we signed all 15. Any obstacles that we had to overcome, we did overcome, and they ended up signing with the Dawgs.”

Of course, that isn’t true of every recruit they offered. UW — which had fewer available spots with just 15 scholarship seniors — produced a class that ranks just 30th nationally and fifth in the Pac-12, via the 247Sports Composite. Washington whiffed on local standouts like five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), four-star outside linebacker Julien Simon (USC) and four-star wide receiver Junior Alexander (Arizona State).

The expectation will be for a bounce-back cycle in 2022.

But the pandemic, especially, won’t make that easy.

“For the 2022 class and beyond, this is definitely going to be a challenge,” Lake conceded. “It’s going to be a challenge for all of us to not have film to go back on and watch and evaluate (because high school seasons were postponed in Washington, California and other states). For the guys who already have offers because they’ve done enough, those guys are sitting in a good position. But again, there’s guys that grew five inches, gained 20 pounds and are just coming into their own right now. This was going to be their year where they were going to latch onto the recruiting scene.

“So this will be a challenging year for the 2022s and beyond. But we’ll find ways to find them. I know other coaches will find ways to find them, too. To those guys, just keep working hard and we’ll find you.”

No Apple Cup (for now?)

Despite being forced to cancel their last two games due to a COVID-19 spike inside the program, Lake said Monday he’s “very, very confident” his team will be cleared to compete in a bowl game.

But is there any possibility the Huskies could (finally) play the Apple Cup instead?

“From everything we’ve heard, the next game would be a bowl game,” Lake said. “All of the games for the Pac-12 are scheduled for Friday and this coming Saturday. We’re in no position currently to even start resuming practice. You have to be able to practice to play a football game. So in reality, when you look across the country, the teams that have been shut down by the virus, it’s been two games consecutively before they were able to fully get everybody back into the building, back healthy again.

“So the way the timing looks, the bowl week schedule — Dec. 26 on — would be the first chance we would legitimately be able to get our team back here, training, practicing, getting guys out of quarantine to be able to play a football game.”

The Huskies need consecutive days with zero positive COVID-19 tests before they’ll be cleared to resume practice.

And then, Lake said, it won’t take long until they’re prepared to play.

“We’re in really good condition,” he said. “Realistically we would only need three to four days of practice (to be ready to play). Now, before that we need to get the guys back in the building lifting, running again, those sorts of things.”

Extra points

If you watched UW’s four games in 2020, you undoubtedly noticed that Lake likes to use tight ends. But on Wednesday, he teased even more options for the tight end tango. “We’re going to be in two-tight end sets, one-tight end sets, three-tight end sets, four-tight end sets, three-receiver sets, four-receiver sets,” Lake said. “It’s going to be very, very multiple, which you guys have seen. You guys have only seen the beginning of it.”