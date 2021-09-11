ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In his first five games as Washington football’s head coach, Jimmy Lake started with a three-game winning streak, sustained a season-ending COVID outbreak, earned an arguably illegitimate division title, watched key in-state recruits commit to Ohio State and led a highly touted team into its worst loss in program history.

Before the Huskies left for Ann Arbor, Michigan, outside linebacker Ryan Bowman still had faith.

“I think guys have a lot of intensity in their eyes,” Bowman said on Wednesday, four days after dropping a 13-7 season opener to Montana. “There’s nobody else we’d rather play for than coach Lake. He’s the best leader we could have, especially in a moment like this.

“We have great guys in this facility, in this program. So there’s not a team we’d rather be with, with better leaders, that are going to be more prepared for the next opponent. What happened, happened. I wouldn’t rather be with a different crew of guys to get to the next opponent.”

The next opponent, in this case, was Michigan — which produced 335 rushing yards, 7.8 yards per carry and three rushing scores in a 47-14 season-opening win over Western Michigan on Sept. 4.

At “The Big House,” in front of more than 100,000 fans, Lake faced his most legitimate test yet.

And five games in, there’s still plenty to prove.

“He’s been awesome,” UW co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe said of Lake last Wednesday. “He’s the leader that you want in terms of always encouraging and making sure that we’ve got some anchors in our program — and he sticks by them, regardless of if we win or lose or we’re having a good day or bad day. That’s one thing I do appreciate about him. He’s going to be consistent with what he preaches and his direction.”

The direction of Lake’s program, among other things, hung in the balance on national television on Saturday.

The Zion Tupuola-Fetui factor

Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s absence was felt last Saturday.

Without Washington’s All-American outside linebacker, the Huskies managed just five tackles for loss and one sack in the Montana loss.

But according to Lake, the Husky pass rush was better than it appeared on paper.

“I think, of course we want more sacks,” he said last week. “But I also attribute … they had three, almost four holding calls on our pass rush, and almost all of them were on Ryan Bowman. So, we were getting some good pass rush, but they were holding them. So, again, you have to look at that as well.”

Malloe — UW’s co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach — looked at all of it.

And he concluded that an outside linebacker rotation consisting of Bowman, Cooper McDonald, Sav’ell Smalls, Bralen Trice, Jeremiah Martin and Jordan Lolohea missed six potential sacks.

“There was a lot of missed opportunities in every room, especially my room,” he said. “When we look back in hindsight it was like, ‘Man, I was that close. Man, I was almost there.’ We don’t have the luxury of doing those things when we’re playing Montana or Michigan.”

Speaking of Michigan, the Wolverines were sacked just once against Western Michigan — though a run-heavy offense managed only 17 pass attempts.

On Saturday, UW’s challenge was to force Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara into some costly mistakes.

“He’s a great decision-maker. He can make all the throws,” Lake said of McNamara. “They did a nice job with him (against Western Michigan). First, they ran the football and made it very easy for him to dish the ball out after running the ball for over 300 yards against Western Michigan. He didn’t attempt many passes against Western Michigan, didn’t need to. But they won the football game.

“He looks like a good decision-maker, can make all the throws, made an awesome throw versus a zero blitz, which was about a 60-yard touchdown pass. He’s a quality, quality quarterback that we’re going to be ready to defend.”

The Giles Jackson return game

After playing his first two seasons at Michigan, UW wide receiver Giles Jackson returned to “The Big House” on Saturday.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore did so after recording four catches for 15 yards against Montana.

“All I know is, I’m very happy that Giles is here,” Lake said. “What he’s done is he’s bought into our culture. He’s an extremely hard worker. We believe he’s given us an added boost in the return game and at wide receiver. He’s going to get better from here.”

He’ll hopefully help the Husky return game as well, after recording a pair of kick-return touchdowns in his two seasons at Michigan. Jackson split those duties with running back Cameron Davis last week and contributed two kick returns for 38 yards.

“We’re happy with Giles (in the return game),” said UW special-teams coordinator Keith Bhonapha. “We think he’s a game-breaker. And I think the same thing with Cam. If he gets a chance to get some space I think there’s some opportunity there, because he’s a fast, physical kid. So it’s just exciting to give both those guys a chance to work.”

