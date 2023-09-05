When UW took the field for its first defensive play of the 2023 season, Alphonzo Tuputala and Edefuan Ulofoshio stood side by side at the 19-yard line.

Which is remarkable in multiple ways.

Washington’s starting linebackers, after all, were not predestined for this position. When he played Pee Wee football in fourth grade, Tuputala — a Federal Way product — begrudgingly landed on the offensive line.

“I wanted to be a linebacker,” said Tuputala, who grew up watching Patrick Willis with his dad, a dedicated San Francisco 49ers fan. “Every time I played O-line it just didn’t feel right. When I saw linebackers and where they were in terms of their position on the field, being the quarterback of the defense, that’s something I wanted to do.”

But Tuputala admits he was “a little bit bigger.”

So the fourth-grader chased a goal.

Specifically, he ran two miles after every practice for “two, three years” to develop a linebacker build. He also cut out fast food and late-night snacks to accelerate to the second level.

“I wasn’t allowed to eat after 7,” Tuputala said with a smile. “And mind you, our practices ended around 6:30. So when we’d come home I’d only have, like, a sandwich. It was just me and my pops every day, making sandwiches.”

When asked what said sandwiches consisted of, the junior added: “Ham, cheese, lettuce. I used to eat mayo but my dad said, ‘No, no mayo.’ ”

He ditched mayonnaise for the greater good.

And by eighth grade, Tuputala reached his preferred position. He developed into a 6-foot-2, 249-pound linebacker at Federal Way High School, ranking as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. But he earned only modest scholarship offers.

Then the converted offensive lineman participated in a UW recruiting camp.

(Or two, technically.)

“That’s where it all changed for us,” said 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna, UW’s director of player personnel in 2018 and 2019. “He came to camp and worked out, and we had a morning camp and an afternoon camp. He worked out at both. He worked at defensive line in the morning and linebacker in the afternoon.

“Not only did we see the player, we saw the motor. We saw a guy who wanted to be there. He was just a complete fit of what we were looking for. At the time, he only had Eastern Washington, maybe Idaho [offers]. So he wasn’t a guy that was highly recruited. He just wasn’t going to be denied, and I think everybody knew by the end of the day that was a guy we wanted to have in the program.

“It was a hot day, I remember that. So he earned it.”

Both before and after, Tuputala earned everything.

Despite a torn Achilles tendon in 2021, Tuputala has ascended in Seattle, starting the Huskies’ past 14 games. He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season — compiling 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks — before adding three more tackles in last weekend’s 56-19 win over Boise State.

“When it comes to development and preparedness, he is off the charts,” UW co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge said. “He is someone you want on your football team. He can go play on any football team in America. We’re pleased to have him with us, and you’re going to see from a production [standpoint], from leadership, from driving the defense, he will be one of the best guys in the country.”

Added Ulofoshio: “There’s linebackers, and then there’s true alphas. Zo’s [Alphonzo’s] a true alpha.”

Ulofoshio should know.

Like Tuputala, Ulofoshio took a protracted path to playing time. The 6-1, 236-pounder grew up playing football in Anchorage, Alaska, before moving with his family to Las Vegas in 2016. After being overlooked in two seasons at prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman, he decided to walk on at Washington.

Five seasons later — 163 tackles later, one scholarship later, one torn ACL later, one partial tear of his distal biceps tendon later, 16 consecutive missed games and multiple rehabs later — Ulofoshio is a leader.

Last month, he was named a captain, too.

“It was awesome, having that moment, being able to call my dad and really think, who would have thought when you walked on here you’d end up being a captain six seasons later?” Ulofoshio said. “It was a really special moment to be able to tell my parents and my brothers [on the team] here. After all the work, to be able to lead these guys — this particular group — it’s really special and important to me.”

The opportunity to lead is a luxury. Ulofoshio said, “When I was hurt I worried I wouldn’t be able to have that role anymore. Shoutout to [strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery] and [coach Kalen] DeBoer for always trying to put me in those positions and making me comfortable even when I wasn’t physically able to play. Shoutout to those guys [teammates] for still listening to me, even though I was an old head who couldn’t do much.

“I just try to be the best teammate possible for those guys. It does mean a lot for me to be their captain.”

For UW to barrel through its Pac-12 title barrier, he needs to be more than that. The sixth-year senior tallied six tackles and a sack in 32 snaps against Boise State. Inge called him “the general of the group; he’s going to make plays. But from a physical standpoint, you’d call him the Incredible Hulk of the group. He’s able to do some things at the point of attack to redefine things there.”

Though Ulofoshio’s strength is evident, he’s also worked to improve his speed.

“I look at the numbers [from wearing GPS monitors at practice], and I’m playing at such a faster speed,” he said. “They literally break it down for us, so I’m playing my best right now.

“Mentally, it’s the same thing, playing more free. My mom always calls me and she’s like, ‘I can tell when you’re thinking too much.’ I’m trying to play more free in that regard, and I’ve been doing a great job of that as well.”

Four linebackers — Tuputala (36 snaps), Ulofoshio (32 snaps), USC transfer Ralen Goforth (37 snaps) and junior Carson Bruener (23 snaps) — split the majority of UW’s snaps Saturday. But Boise State managed 138 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry, leaving room for further strides.

Tuputala and Ulofoshio undoubtedly will take the field together against Tulsa on Saturday.

It’s a position both appreciate.

They’re out to earn everything.

UW jumps to No. 8 in AP poll

Washington jumped two spots, from No. 10 to No. 8, in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Huskies were one of six Pac-12 programs represented — with No. 6 USC, No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Oregon State and No. 22 Colorado. Pac-12 programs have sprinted out to a combined 13-0 start to the season.