Adams was named a preseason All-American and considered a potential first-round pick. He would consider returning to UW for a fifth year of eligibility, a source told The Seattle Times.

Washington senior left tackle Trey Adams is expected to miss significant time — perhaps the entire 2018 season — with a back injury that kept him out of the Huskies’ season-opening loss to Auburn on Saturday.

If he does miss the majority of the season, Adams would consider returning to UW for a fifth year of eligibility, a source told The Seattle Times.

A preseason All-American, the 6-foot-8, 316-pound Adams missed the second half of the 2017 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He had been on track to return from the knee surgery last month until the back injury surfaced early last week.

He did not travel with the team to Atlanta.

After the game on Saturday, UW coach Chris Petersen said he wasn’t sure of Adams’ long-term prognosis.

“We’re getting the doctors to look at him and figure it out. It could be (long-term), might not be. I don’t know,” Petersen said. “He practiced his tail off (last) Monday and was rocking and rolling, and then he wasn’t.”

Petersen is scheduled to host his weekly press conference at 11:30 a.m. today.

Junior Jared Hilbers made his first career start against Auburn at left tackle and played every snap on Saturday. He’s listed as the starter for the Huskies’ home opener against North Dakota on Saturday, with junior Henry Roberts listed as the backup at left tackle.