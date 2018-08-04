Adams says he's doing "really well" after knee surgery last fall.

He made no promises, but Washington senior left tackle Trey Adams is hopeful that he will able to line up against No. 10 Auburn for the Huskies’ Sept. 1 season opener in Atlanta.

“Obviously, you want to play every game,” Adams said Saturday evening after the Huskies wrapped up their second practice of fall camp. “If you can, you can; if you can’t, you can’t. Me being a competitive person, I obviously want to play. Like I said, we’ve got a great plan, so now I’ve got a month to prepare. We’re going to see what happens and go from there.”

Adams was back in a practice uniform Friday for the first time since having season-ending surgery last October to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The 6-foot-8, 316-pound Wenatchee native is being slowly and deliberately reintegrated into practice. On Saturday, he was a limited participant during position drills and he has yet to take a snap in camp during a team period. Junior Henry Roberts has been taking most of the snaps at left tackle so far with the No. 1 offense, with junior Jared Hilbers also in the mix.

“I’m doing really well,” Adams said. “We’ve got a good plan together, me and Coach Pete and Coach Huff, so I’m just following that and listening to my body and teaching up the young guys, helping Henry out.”

Some have projected Adams as a potential first-round NFL draft pick next spring. Before and after the knee injury, he said he never strongly considered leaving early for the NFL after last season.

“I’m just really fortunate and happy to be here,” he said. “The reason I came back is to have one more year with Coach Pete, one more year with Jake (Browning) and Myles (Gaskin). So I’m not really worrying about the NFL or anything like that. I’m really excited to practice every day in fall camp and kind of establish the O-line, because we do have a really good room this year.

“So that’s my main focus. I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about what I’m going to go eat right now. It’s been a long process, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s taught me so many lessons about life.”

During his recover and rehab, Adams said he tried to maintain a positive mindset, tried to have some fun. Two weeks after surgery last fall, he went duck hunting with some family in Quincy, just outside Wentachee. His crutches came with him.

In June, he went to Hawaii with several teammates, including Roberts, tight end Drew Sample and safety Taylor Rapp.

“I kind of kept a level head all the way through and made it the best situation possible and had a lot of fun,” he said. “(Injuries are) part of football. If I’m down in the dumps while I’m getting surgery, it’s going to suck. So I had a lot of fun and tried to stay positive, and I think I did. I’m standing now.”