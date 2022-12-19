Lonyatta Alexander Jr. didn’t last long.

The redshirt freshman wide receiver — who announced a transfer from Arizona State to hometown Washington last offseason — is headed back to the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Monday.

“Thank you to the University of Washington for everything y’all done for me I couldn’t express how much of a blessing it was to come back home and have the experience I had,” Alexander tweeted. “With that being said I am officially in the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility!”

A 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Auburn, Alexander recorded one catch for nine yards in 11 games this fall. As one of current Husky quarterback Sam Huard’s primary targets at Kennedy Catholic High School, he was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 7 player in the state of Washington and the No. 33 wide receiver in the 2021 class by 247Sports. Alexander notably notched 67 receptions for 1,328 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games as a junior in 2019.

Of course, UW has no shortage of options (and limited opportunities) in its wide receiver room — with sophomores Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan pondering NFL draft decisions; contributors Ja’Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson and Taj Davis set to return; sophomore Germie Bernard transferring in from Michigan State; redshirt freshman Denzel Boston competing for extra reps; and incoming freshmen Taeshaun Lyons, Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds all expected to sign Wednesday.

Alexander is the fourth Husky to hit the portal this offseason — joining junior safety Cameron Williams, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (who has since committed to Hawaii) and redshirt freshman corner Zakhari Spears (who has committed to UConn). UW is adding Bernard, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas, USC linebacker Ralen Goforth and Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee as well.

The current transfer portal window lasts from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18. Players can also transfer without losing eligibility during a second window from May 1 to May 15.