Ty Jones spent the first five weeks of the 2019 season listed as a second-string wide receiver on UW’s official depth chart.

That was a formality, of course. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound junior wide receiver did not dress or participate in the Huskies’ five games in August and September, and The Times reported just prior to the season-opener that Jones will likely miss the majority of the 2019 campaign with an injury.

On Thursday, three days after Jones was finally dropped from UW’s depth chart and replaced behind senior Andre Baccellia with freshman Puka Nacua, head coach Chris Petersen commented on the possibility of Jones redshirting his junior season.

“He could (redshirt),” Petersen said. “That’s one of the things we’re discussing. He’s practicing full speed. We’re just kind of looking at getting a couple more games into this thing (before deciding). But he’s back and rocking and rolling. The other guys have been solid out there, so we’re just kind of proceeding as business as usual.”

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Jones led all Husky receivers with six touchdown receptions last season, to go along with 31 catches, 491 yards and 15.8 yards per catch. He sat out all but one practice last spring with a dislocated lunate bone and torn ligaments in his right wrist, and also suffered a left thumb injury in August.

Without Jones, junior quarterback Jacob Eason has thrown most frequently to a pair of senior wide receivers. Aaron Fuller leads the Husky wideouts with 27 catches, 327 yards and four scores, and Andre Baccellia has added 18 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns. UW’s most dynamic receiving threat has been junior tight end Hunter Bryant, who boasts 23 catches for 334 yards and a touchdown.

Given that Jones can technically play in up to four games while still maintaining redshirt status, it’s possible he could return late this season and contribute to another run towards a Pac-12 title.