Despite appearing in just three of four games in the abbreviated 2020 season, Puka Nacua led all Washington wide receivers in catches (9), receiving yards (151) and touchdowns (1).

That production just entered the transfer portal.

Nacua — a 6-foot-1, 210-pound wideout from Provo, Utah — plans to conclude his college career elsewhere, he confirmed to The Times on Sunday. He declined to comment further on the reason for his departure.

Nacua is the third UW wide receiver to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Ty Jones (Fresno State) and Jordan Chin (Sacramento State). In 11 career games in Seattle, the former four-star recruit and USC commit totaled 16 catches, 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Nacua’s older brother, Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua, entered the transfer portal last month as well. Their older brother, San Francisco 49ers safety Kai Nacua, starred collegiately at BYU — which could double as a likely landing place for both Puka and Samson.

In a prolific prep career at Orem High School, Puka broke Utah state records for career receptions (260), career receiving yards (5,226), career receiving touchdowns (58), single-season receptions (103), single-season receiving yards (2,336) and single-season receiving touchdowns (26). He was named a MaxPreps and USA Today first-team All-American and the 2018 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year, and was ranked as the No. 8 nationally and No. 48 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports.

So, yes, that’s a lot of potential — and production — to replace.

Meanwhile, UW is currently projected to have nine scholarship wide receivers on its roster when it kicks off against Montana on Sept. 4: senior Terrell Bynum, juniors Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne, sophomore Taj Davis, redshirt freshmen Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Sawyer Racanelli and Ja’Lynn Polk, and incoming freshman Jabez Tinae. Of that group, only Bynum has entered the end zone in his Husky career.

