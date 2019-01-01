Jones was a team captain on the 1986 Washington team that defeated Ohio State, 40-7, at Husky Stadium.

PASADENA, Calif. — The Washington Huskies are wearing a special “RJ” decal on the back of their gold helmets for the Rose Bowl to honor the late former tight end Rod Jones.

Jones’ suicide on Dec. 8 rocked the Washington athletic department, where Jones had been a popular academic coordinator in since 2000.

A standout tight end who set several school records, Jones was a senior captain on Don James’ 1986 team. The Huskies opened that 1986 season with a 40-7 victory over Ohio State at Husky Stadium.

Jones was inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame as part of the 1984 football team, which finished the season No. 2 in the country after famously defeating Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, one of the most celebrated games in UW history.