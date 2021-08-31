Washington will wear a throwback uniform honoring the program’s 1991 national champions at some point this season, the program announced Tuesday.

The adidas design features block numerals and the classic purple and white color “while introducing a brighter shade of gold on the pant to tie back to the look of the 1991 kit.”

The obvious addition resides on the side of the helmet as well as the hip, where UW’s “Panting Dawg” logo replaces the typical block “W.” There are white reflective stripes on the shoulder caps as well.

Details on which game the throwback uniforms will be worn will be announced at a later date. Replica jerseys and other retro UW adidas merchandise will be available to purchase on Sept. 6.

What do you think about the Huskies’ new, old, look?