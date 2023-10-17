UW will wear a new alternate uniform set for Saturday’s game against Arizona State. After debuting road white “Husky Royalty” uniforms against Cal last season, this version is a primarily purple set — purple jersey with gold numbers, purple pants, purple chrome helmet with gold facemask, gold cleats.

Husky players are donning their new helmets in practice this week as well.

Class, innovation, strategy.



Introducing the Husky Royalty uniform for Game 7 vs ASU. #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/EWn3ZI4QM1 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023

“These are my favorite ones so far,” UW wide receiver Giles Jackson said of the uniforms. “I’ve been waiting for these for like two years. So I’m excited about these.”

Added “husky” nickelback Mishael Powell: “They’re clean, smooth. I’m happy we’re playing at 7:30 too, so the lights are going to be on. It’s going to be a nice little touch on the helmets with the glare. It’s going to be nice.”