So, this is what “multifaceted” looks like.

That’s the word Jimmy Lake kept using to describe his offense, but the optics suggested otherwise. After all, the Huskies looked worryingly one-dimensional in last weekend’s 27-21 win over Oregon State — rushing a whopping 51 times, as opposed to 24 passes. In his first career start, redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris threw for all of 141 yards and was held without a touchdown pass. And on Monday, Lake wore a white hat with four bolded words — RUN THE DAMN BALL — printed (perhaps prophetically) across the front.

And yet, Lake also insisted that, “if we have the opportunity to go throw it around a little bit, we’ll be able to do that too. That’s what I love about our offense and that’s what is very challenging for a defense, when you don’t know what you’re going to get from week to week. So this weekend you’re going to see a different type of offense.”

He wasn’t kidding.

And it looked like the Arizona Wildcats never saw it coming.

In a dominant 44-27 win, Morris wasted little time in unveiling his arsenal. In the Huskies’ first offensive drive, the Puyallup product found sophomore wide receiver Puka Nacua on a crossing route on third-and-10 for a 65-yard score. As Nacua celebrated, an obviously ecstatic Morris sprinted nearly the length of the field to meet him. He connected with junior tight end Cade Otton on a 20-yard TD in the third quarter as well.

In all, the 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt freshman completed 15 of 25 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in three efficient quarters.

But again, a “multifaceted” offense needs more than just Morris. Otton also caught seven passes on eight targets for 100 yards and a score. Richard Newton ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yard fourth quarter touchdown trot. The Huskies rushed for 234 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and four scores — and running backs Kamari Pleasant and Sean McGrew also found the end zone.

At one point, redshirt freshman running back Cameron Davis carried at least four Wildcats for a will-stomping 17-yard gain.

In offensive coordinator John Donovan’s second game at UW, the Huskies produced three touchdowns and a field goal in their first four drives.

Which, it turns out, was all that it needed.

Because, a week after pumping out 444 total yards and 30 points in a narrow loss to USC, the Wildcat offense was unceremoniously incinerated through three quarters on Saturday. True sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell — who passed for 286 yards and three touchdowns last weekend — completed 22 of 34 passes for 259 yards and three scores, which all came in garbage time. He was also the victim of a first-quarter Edefuan Ulofoshio strip-sack.

UW redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui racked up two sacks for the second consecutive game. A stifling UW defense compiled seven tackles for loss and five sacks, and the Huskies did it without defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa and outside linebacker Laiatu Latu — who missed a second consecutive game with apparent injuries.

In the first three quarters, before Washington went to its second-team defense, Arizona recorded a grand total of 66 yards and 0.9 yards per carry, while going 0-9 on third down. Gunnell passed for 50 yards and 2.8 yards per attempt.

This Husky performance was more than “multifaceted.” It was merciless. For three quarters, at least, it was a Montlake masterpiece.