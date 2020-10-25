The Washington Huskies are back in black.

After sticking to traditional purple (home) and white (away) sets in their first season in Adidas uniforms in 2019, the Huskies unveiled an all-black alternate on social media on Sunday.

First-year head coach Jimmy Lake then tweeted, “Which game are we wearing this combo!!!”, inferring that his team will don the all-black uniforms for one surprise Saturday this fall.

The main shirts and pants of the uniform are all black, with paint splatter on the sleeves and lower legs that transition into white. The numbers are also white with purple lining, while the helmets are black with a purple block W (and white lining). The only gold in the set comes from the reflective helmet visors.

So, what do you think? Do you like the look? And which game should the Huskies wear it? The alternates are here, so let the conversation commence.