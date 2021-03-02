The Washington Huskies are hoping for a return to normalcy this fall.

Which would equate to a full, 12-game football schedule, followed (perhaps) by an appearance in the Pac-12 championship game and a meaningful bowl game.

On Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released its 2021 conference football schedule. Take a look at the Huskies’ full slate below.

DATE | OPPONENT | VENUE

Sept. 4 | MONTANA | Husky Stadium

Sept. 11 | at Michigan | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sept. 18 | ARKANSAS STATE | Husky Stadium

Sept. 25 | CALIFORNIA | Husky Stadium

Oct. 2 | at Oregon State | Corvallis, Ore.

Oct. 9 | BYE

Oct. 16 | UCLA | Husky Stadium

Oct. 22 | at Arizona | Tucson, Ariz.

Oct. 30 | at Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif.

Nov. 6 | OREGON | Husky Stadium

Nov. 13 | ARIZONA STATE | Husky Stadium

Nov. 20 | at Colorado | Boulder, Colo.

Nov. 26 | WASHINGTON STATE | Husky Stadium

The highlight, of course, is a trip east to take on Michigan on Sept. 11 — after the teams’ showdown in Seattle last season was canceled. The Huskies’ hardest stretch will come after their bye on Oct. 9, when they close their season with consecutive opponents Stanford, Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington State — though the back-to-back against Pac-12 South contenders Oregon and Arizona State will both be played in Seattle.

The Huskies have a pair of Friday games this fall: at Arizona on Oct. 22 and at home against Washington State on Nov. 26. They’re scheduled to open conference play against Cal for the third consecutive year.

How do you feel about UW’s 2021 schedule?

This story will be updated.