The Washington Huskies are hoping for a return to normalcy this fall.
Which would equate to a full, 12-game football schedule, followed (perhaps) by an appearance in the Pac-12 championship game and a meaningful bowl game.
On Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released its 2021 conference football schedule. Take a look at the Huskies’ full slate below.
DATE | OPPONENT | VENUE
Sept. 4 | MONTANA | Husky Stadium
Sept. 11 | at Michigan | Ann Arbor, Mich.
Sept. 18 | ARKANSAS STATE | Husky Stadium
Sept. 25 | CALIFORNIA | Husky Stadium
Oct. 2 | at Oregon State | Corvallis, Ore.
Oct. 9 | BYE
Oct. 16 | UCLA | Husky Stadium
Oct. 22 | at Arizona | Tucson, Ariz.
Oct. 30 | at Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif.
Nov. 6 | OREGON | Husky Stadium
Nov. 13 | ARIZONA STATE | Husky Stadium
Nov. 20 | at Colorado | Boulder, Colo.
Nov. 26 | WASHINGTON STATE | Husky Stadium
The highlight, of course, is a trip east to take on Michigan on Sept. 11 — after the teams’ showdown in Seattle last season was canceled. The Huskies’ hardest stretch will come after their bye on Oct. 9, when they close their season with consecutive opponents Stanford, Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado and Washington State — though the back-to-back against Pac-12 South contenders Oregon and Arizona State will both be played in Seattle.
The Huskies have a pair of Friday games this fall: at Arizona on Oct. 22 and at home against Washington State on Nov. 26. They’re scheduled to open conference play against Cal for the third consecutive year.
This story will be updated.
