The Washington Huskies are hoping for a return to normalcy this fall.

Which would equate to a full, 12-game football schedule, followed (perhaps) by an appearance in the Pac-12 championship game and a meaningful bowl game.

On Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released its 2021 conference football schedule. Take a look at the Huskies’ full slate below.

DATE | OPPONENT | VENUE

Sept. 4 | MONTANA | Husky Stadium

Sept. 11 | at Michigan | Ann Arbor, Mich.

Sept. 18 | ARKANSAS STATE | Husky Stadium

Sept. 25 | CALIFORNIA | Husky Stadium

Oct. 2 | at Oregon State | Corvallis, Ore.

Oct. 9 | BYE

Oct. 16 | UCLA | Husky Stadium

Oct. 22 | at Arizona | Tucson, Ariz.

Oct. 30 | at Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif.

Nov. 6 | OREGON | Husky Stadium

Nov. 13 | ARIZONA STATE | Husky Stadium

Nov. 20 | at Colorado | Boulder, Colo.

Nov. 26 | WASHINGTON STATE | Husky Stadium

This story will be updated.