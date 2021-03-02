The Washington Huskies are hoping for a return to normalcy this fall.
Which would equate to a full, 12-game football schedule, followed (perhaps) by an appearance in the Pac-12 championship game and a meaningful bowl game.
On Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 released its 2021 conference football schedule. Take a look at the Huskies’ full slate below.
DATE | OPPONENT | VENUE
Sept. 4 | MONTANA | Husky Stadium
Sept. 11 | at Michigan | Ann Arbor, Mich.
Sept. 18 | ARKANSAS STATE | Husky Stadium
Sept. 25 | CALIFORNIA | Husky Stadium
Oct. 2 | at Oregon State | Corvallis, Ore.
Oct. 9 | BYE
Oct. 16 | UCLA | Husky Stadium
Oct. 22 | at Arizona | Tucson, Ariz.
Oct. 30 | at Stanford | Palo Alto, Calif.
Nov. 6 | OREGON | Husky Stadium
Nov. 13 | ARIZONA STATE | Husky Stadium
Nov. 20 | at Colorado | Boulder, Colo.
Nov. 26 | WASHINGTON STATE | Husky Stadium
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.