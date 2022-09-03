It took six seconds to pop the anxiety bubble hovering like purple smoke over Husky Stadium.

If you were worried that the Jimmy Lake era hadn’t actually ended, that this was the same old Washington, that Kent State would provide season debut déjà vu, that the Golden Flashes might actually be Montana in deflating disguise, that a new coaching staff and culture and strength and conditioning program would amount to little more than a marketing campaign …

Allow Asa Turner to allay your concerns.

On UW’s first play from scrimmage on Saturday night, Turner — a fourth-year junior safety — disrupted a crossing route to intercept Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee. He transformed right then into a 6-foot-3, 201-pound fist-pumping tornado, stopping only to flip the football to a referee.

“It was kind of surreal, just having it happen the first play of the game,” Turner said of the interception. “That’s a call we’ve been working on this whole time, since the new staff came in. We knew it was going to work. We knew they run those RPO (run-pass option) slants right there. I was just sitting there waiting for it.”

The Huskies knew it was going to work — so much so, that their head coach actually predicted it.

“It’s crazy, because before we even walked out on that field, coach (Kalen) Deboer said, ‘Hey, let’s go out there, first play, defense gets a pick, or offense go score.’ I promise you that’s what he said. Just seeing that, it was very exciting to start off like that, and just going down and scoring. It was definitely a great start to the game.”

Turner added a second interception in the third quarter, and redshirt freshman safety Makell Esteen tacked on a third in garbage time.

Last fall, it took two-plus games for the Huskies to force a turnover.

But this UW team is different in more ways than one.

The Husky offense didn’t hesitate to prove that in a convincing season-opening 45-20 win over Kent State on Saturday. Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa proved it on the Huskies’ fourth offensive play, galloping through an oversized gap for an untouched 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1. UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. raised both arms to the sky as Taulapapa crossed the 23-yard line, apparently assured of the inevitable result.

“It’s one of the most amazing feelings, especially hearing the fans cheering right away, because they get to see it from the outside view,” Taulapapa said of the sea-parting score. “The o-line got a great block and they pushed the pile. It felt really good.”

Penix, likewise, proved his worth — completing 26 of 39 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns (as well as 27 rushing yards) in a consistently dominant UW debut. The Indiana transfer and lively lefty connected with nine different UW receivers, with Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan leading the way.

A third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, Odunze lit up Husky Stadium — recording seven catches for 84 yards and a 4-yard score. McMillan added five catches for 87 yards and two scores, and sophomore Taj Davis tacked on a 32-yard touchdown.

Following Odunze’s end zone trip, he actually shook hands with the referee.

For a prolific UW passing attack, it was that kind of night.

“We want to be able to attack sideline to sideline. I felt like we did that,” DeBoer said. “You saw screen passes to (running back) Will Nixon and some balls that were thrown to the sideline. You saw the ball being thrown vertically, both to the outside and the middle of the field. Jalen McMillan had a nice play (a 44-yard reception) in the fourth quarter. (Offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb had a phenomenal game plan — one that made sure we got in a good rhythm, but was still attacking.”

Still, this was a positive — yet imperfect — debut for DeBoer. The Huskies managed just a single Bralen Trice sack, as Schlee repeatedly wiggled out of pressure. The junior quarterback completed 12 of 24 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and 47 rushing yards, and running back Marquez Cooper added a 1-yard score.

“We got there (to Schlee) a lot. We were there so many times, and we knew Schlee was going to be a hard one to bring down,” DeBoer said. “We saw just enough snaps of him from last fall, to where we were pretty nervous about what he was going to do with his feet. We knew the run game was already what they predicated their offense on, and then him being a threat with those keepers … there were a couple times where we had guys assigned to him and he just flat-out beat us.”

UW’s cornerbacks also had an uneven night, as Mishael Powell was beaten for a 47-yard touchdown and Jordan Perryman left with an injury. (He was replaced by safety Julius Irvin, which speaks to the lack of experience in UW’s cornerbacks room.)

With Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon residing on NFL rosters, UW is different — but not better — in one way at least.

The Husky special teams were also a struggle, surrendering kickoff returns of 52 and 28 yards … as well as a Giles Jackson kick return fumble.

It was not perfect.

But it was positive.

And considering the incomparable stink of a 4-8 season, this certainly smelled like something new.

“That last season, we really take that to heart, because it was a very tough time,” said sophomore linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, who led UW with eight tackles and a tackle for loss. “It was a very gray area most of the time. It was one of those things where we’re never going to forget it, but we’re going to move on from that. It helped us. It pushed us.

“You could tell, just watching that (game), the energy and the personality of the team was different. It felt like we had something to prove — not only to everyone (else), but to ourselves. It was very personal to us. We wanted to prove to ourselves that we are who we say we are.”