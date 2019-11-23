BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s live mascot, a 1,200-pound female bison named Ralphie V, watched her last home football game at Folsom Field on Saturday. She did so from an enclosed space just off the home tunnel, no longer allowed to run onto the green grass prior to kickoffs because — according to the Denver Post — “of her speed and temperament and out of respect for the safety of her handlers.”

No matter.

The Washington Huskies were trampled anyway.

And, somehow, they nearly survived.

In a sparsely filled stadium, against a 4-6 opponent, UW underwhelmed in almost every identifiable area in the first half. The Huskies were outgained 252-91. They averaged 2.8 yards per play. They amassed a total of 10 rushing yards and 0.7 yards per carry. Against an opponent that entered the night averaging 1.7 sacks per game — which ranked 11th in the Pac-12 — quarterback Jacob Eason was sacked four times in the first two quarters. Eason also threw an interception from the Colorado 11-yard line, his fifth interception in his last seven quarters.

For context, this was a Colorado defense that allowed at least 30 points in its first nine games. But recent history didn’t matter much in the first half on Saturday — on either side of the ball.

Remember Washington’s last game, a 19-7 win over Oregon State? UW’s defense seemed to come of age in Corvallis, Ore., not allowing an offensive touchdown while thoroughly flummoxing Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith. The Huskies allowed just 31 rushing yards and 1.4 yards per carry. They stacked up seven tackles for loss and four sacks, with two of them coming from outside linebacker Joe Tryon. Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts, while Tryon earned Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week.

It was a dominant performance.

Followed by a dud.

On Saturday, Colorado ran for 128 yards and 6.1 yards per carry … in the first half alone. Washington didn’t record a sack or a tackle for loss in the first three quarters. It could be argued that the Huskies’ best defense was its opponent’s three offensive holding penalties.

With 1:37 left before halftime, Buffs quarterback Steven Montez lofted a 39-yard pass to the corner of the end zone. UW freshman cornerback Trent McDuffie had inside position, but no matter. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. outleaped him and ripped the football away for Colorado’s first offensive touchdown.

Advertising

With 2:40 left in the third quarter, on the Washington 2-yard line, Montez took a snap, tripped on his own feet and began to fall backwards. No matter. He completed a pitch to Alex Fontenot anyway, and the 195-pound sophomore dived into the end zone for yet another score.

After both touchdowns, the scoring player lifted both hands in the air, showcasing an apparent shrug, a la Michael Jordan after sinking six three-pointers in the first half of an NBA Finals game. Maybe, even for the Buffalo, it was hard to believe.

But it’s worth noting that UW’s offense did rebound — for a while. The Huskies started the second half with back-to-back touchdown drives, gaining 150 yards on 27 plays. Midway through the third quarter, redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton barreled into the end zone for a 1-yard score. With 12:35 left in the fourth, Eason found tight end Cade Otton up the seam from 15 yards out for his second score of the season.

But, trailing 20-14, UW couldn’t come any closer. The Huskies gained -3 yards in their last eight plays, punting twice. After Aaron Fuller ripped off a 52-yard punt return to the Colorado 37-yard line, Eason was sacked for a loss of 13 yards on third-and-5 — driving UW out of field goal range.

And when the Husky defense needed a stop, it couldn’t get one. Colorado began its game-clinching drive on its own 1 yard line and proceeded to pound the ball and bleed the clock as hope for the Huskies ran out. The back-breaker for Washington came on a third-and-16 at Colorado’s 12 yard line when Montez found Dimitri Stanley wide open for 27 yards and a first down with 5:05 remaining. The Huskies wouldn’t get the ball back.

Maybe you’ve heard this before, but the Huskies couldn’t finish. And in that way, at least, recent history was right on.