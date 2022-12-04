It’s the Alamo Bowl … and a familiar foe.

No. 12 Washington — which improved from 4-8 to 10-2 in Kalen DeBoer’s first season in Seattle — will meet No. 20 Texas (8-4) and former Husky head coach Steve Sarkisian in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, the team announced Sunday.

It’s the Huskies’ first Alamo Bowl appearance since Sarkisian and Co. fell 67-56 to Robert Griffin III and the Baylor Bears in San Antonio in 2011.

UW looked primed for a Rose Bowl berth, but Utah instead secured that spot with a 47-24 upset of USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. The Utes won a three-team tiebreaker — with a higher opponent conference winning percentage (0.469) than UW (0.395) and Oregon (0.457) — to earn their place in the Pac-12 title game.

USC’s loss cost the Huskies in more ways than one. While DeBoer would have earned a $300,000 bonus with a New Year’s 6 bid — say, the Rose or Cotton Bowl — the incentive for any less prestigious bowl (Alamo included) is $75,000.

But Sarkisian won’t be the only familiar foe at the Alamo Bowl. The Longhorns are also led by second-year defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who left UW in 2021 after seven seasons as the Huskies’ defensive coordinator or co-DC.

DeBoer will address the Huskies’ postseason destination in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated.