Luke Wattenberg has started 36 consecutive games, across four seasons, at three different positions.

That streak will not be snapped in 2021.

On Friday night, Wattenberg — a 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt senior from Trabuco Canyon, Calif. — announced on Instagram that he will return to Washington for his sixth season next fall.

“Not the way we wanted the season to end but I’m grateful I was able to go to battle with this team,” Wattenberg wrote after Washington announced it would decline a bowl bid due to medical reasons. “I have some unfinished business here at UW. I’m excited to come back and play for the dawgs next year! #6thyear”

UW’s starting center, Luke Wattenberg, announced on IG tonight that he’ll return for his sixth season in 2021. pic.twitter.com/khLoQnJkNR — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 19, 2020

Because eligibility was essentially paused in 2020, the former JSerra Catholic High School standout was afforded the option of continuing his collegiate career for an extra season. He started all four games for the Huskies at center in 2020, after previously starting 27 games at left guard and five at left tackle.

In a limited sample size, Jimmy Lake’s team finished seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (176.25 yards per game) and eighth in yards per carry (4.52) in 2020, but ranked first in the conference and second nationally in sacks allowed per game (0.25).

It’s possible UW could return all five starting offensive linemen in 2021. Redshirt sophomore right tackle Victor Curne, redshirt junior right guard Henry Bainivalu and redshirt sophomore left guard Ulumoo “M.J.” Ale are all slated to return, and redshirt junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland may face an NFL Draft decision.

With five-star freshman Sam Huard joining the fold, it’s unclear whether redshirt freshman Dylan Morris will be the Huskies’ starting quarterback in 2021.

But the center snapping him the football will remain the same.