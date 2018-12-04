USC, Oregon, Utah and the Apple Cup make for a strong group of home games for the Huskies, who also will play two or three Friday games in 2019.
The Pac-12 office released the conference’s 2019 football schedule Tuesday, and Washington’s home slate is something to behold. Games against Washington State, Oregon, USC and Utah highlight the Husky Stadium dates, and California and Hawaii round out the home schedule.
In 2018, UW opened with a neutral-site game in Atlanta against Auburn. The 2019 campaign won’t start with such a national bang, but there should be at least some statewide interest with Eastern Washington traveling to Seattle.
Two games stand out among the strong home schedule: Oct. 19 against Oregon, which is the Huskies’ homecoming game. Then, of course, the Apple Cup on Friday, Nov. 29.
There’s the potential for three Friday games on the Huskies schedule: Nov. 8 at Oregon State, Nov. 29 vs. Washington State and possibly the Dec. 6 Pac-12 championship.
The full schedule:
Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Washington
Sept. 7: vs. California
Sept. 14: vs. Hawaii
Sept. 21: at BYU
Sept. 28: vs. USC
Oct. 5: at Stanford
Oct. 12: at Arizona
Oct. 19: vs. Oregon (Homecoming)
Oct. 26: bye week
Nov. 2: vs. Utah
Nov. 8 (Fri.): at Oregon State
Nov. 16: bye week
Nov. 23: at Colorado
Nov. 29 (Fri.): vs. Washington State
Dec. 6 (Fri.): Pac-12 championship
