The redshirt freshman QB connects with TE Jacob Kizer for the highlight of Wednesday's practice.
Notes, highlights and observations from Day 5 of UW spring football. The Huskies were back in full pads Wednesday morning; they spent the first half of practice inside the Dempsey center before finishing in the rain on the east practice field:
— Redshirt freshman QB Jake Haener continues to make progress directing the No. 2 offense. During the final 11-on-11 competition period, Haener had the best throw of the day to connect with sophomore TE Jacob Kizer for a 30-yard touchdown. It was a well-thrown pass over the top, to the front right pylon, and Kizer did well to make an over-the-shoulder grab with two defensive backs in coverage. Haener. one of the revelations of the spring so far, has been more comfortable in the pocket each day.
— After a big day for the offense on Monday, Wednesday overall a good bounce-back day for the defense. Sophomore OLB Ryan Bowman continues to live in the backfield. He had a touch sack of Jake Browning in the first 11-on-11 period, a shortly after that appeared to recover a fumble on a bad handoff exchange.
— JoJo McIntosh and Benning Potoa’e also recorded sacks, and Amandre Williams, Jared Pulu, Myles Rice and Jason Scrempos were in the mix on several other touch sacks too.
— On the final snap of the day, senior DL Jaylen Johnson stopped Myles Gaskin on fourth-and-1.
— At the last moment, Taylor Rapp broke up a third-and-7 pass from Browning that at first looked like a sure completion to Aaron Fuller.
— Browning had a great throw to the right sideline for a long completion to Gaskin on a wheel route. Rice was trailing in coverage.
— Jason Eason got a handful of snaps during a 7-on-7 period and threw his first interception of the spring. He tried to rifle a pass across the middle into tight coverage; the ball bounced and was picked by walk-on cornerback Zechariah Brown.
— Dylan Morris, the four-star QB from Graham-Kapowsin, watched practice from the sideline. A longtime UW commit, Morris is one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2019.
— Among the other visitors Wednesday was former UW receiver Jermaine Kearse and former Seahawks DT Sam Adams, whose son is a running back/defensive back at Eastside Catholic.
