Appearance from Huskies' new mascot is everyone's highlight of the day.

Notes, observations and highlights from Day 8 of UW spring football:

— There was a really cute, adorable, oh-my-goodness-I-want-to-just-cuddle-with-you dog at practice Monday morning, which obviously supersedes anything that happened on the field. Three-month-old Dubs II, the school’s new mascot, drew quite a crowd in his first Husky practice. He hung out on the sideline with his caretaker and trainer and posed for dozens of pictures. Yes, he’s a good boy.

— OK, OK, some football: The Huskies were in shells Monday (helmets and shoulder pads/no tackling), and they spent considerable time working in the red zone. They went into Husky Stadium for the final team competition period, a 2-minute drill with the score tied at 24-24. Each of the three drives started at the offense’s 28-yard line with 40 seconds on the clock. Here’s what happened in those three drives:

No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense: The offense did not score. Jake Browning completed 3-of-6 passes for 40 yards, with one throw-away. He had a key third-and-10 conversion on an 11-yard pass to Myles Gaskin, and a 16-yard pass to Aaron Fuller to the defense’s 32-yard line with 2 seconds left. Kicker Peyton Henry missed wide right from 49 yards as time expired. No. 2 offense vs. No. 2 defense: The offense did not score. Jake Haener was 2-for-4 passing for 32 yards, with a 21-yard completion to Alex Cook and another for 11 yards to Jordan Chin. On the final play from the defense’s 40, Haener threw deep for Chin, who had a step on Dustin Bush but the cornerback made a nice recovery to break up the pass at the goal line. No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense: The offense did not score. Browning was 3-for-4, and the one incompletion was a drop by Ty Jones. Browning also scrambled 8 yards for a first down. Time ran out after Browning’s completion to Drew Sample at the defense’s 40.

There were several highlights from an extended red-zone period on the east practice field:

— Junior WR Andre Baccellia made a sensational one-handed catch in the back right corner of the end zone on a well-thrown pass from Browning. Baccellia made the catch even as CB Byron Murphy was tugging on his jersey.

— Redshirt freshman WR Terrell Bynum made a juggling touchdown catch on throw from Jacob Eason for a 12-yard TD against the No. 3 defense.

— Sophomore safety Brandon McKinney had a loud breakup near the goal line on a Haener third-down pass intended for Jones.

— Freshman QB Colson Yankoff got to the right edge for a strong 8-yard run to covert a fourth-and-4.

— The defense “won” the red zone period when cornerbacks Keith Taylor and Sean Vergara stopped TE DeShon Williams after his fourth-down reception from Yankoff at the 2-yard line.

Elsewhere:

— Freshman QB Jacob Sirmon had his best throw of the spring on a 40-yard loft to Chin, who made a great catch at the right pylon for a touchdown (hard to tell from the far side of the field if he actually got a foot down).

— Eason had one of his best throws of the spring on a 30-yard fastball up the left sideline for Chin, who fought off tight coverage from Bush to hang on.

— Keith Taylor had the only turnover of the day when he intercepted a Yankoff pass in the end zone during a 7-on-7 red-zone drill.

— Sophomore RB Sean McGrew had perhaps his best day of the spring. Fellow sophomore Kamari Pleasant has had a nice spring too.

The kickers got their most extensive work of the spring so far:

— Henry, the left-footed redshirt freshman walk-on from Danville, Calif., has been getting the bulk of the work with the No. 1 offense. He made his first kick, from 32 yards, and made two more (from 26 and 31 yards) during the red-zone period. He had a 33-yarder hit off the left upright, no good, and then missed that 49-yarder in Husky Stadium. He rebounded to make his final two kicks, from 41 and 37 yards, at the end of practice.

— Sophomore Van Soderberg converted his first kick, from 32 yards. He missed from 39 yards during the red-zone period, and then had both of his attempts in Husky Stadium blocked by cornerbacks coming off the edge (it sure looked like Murphy was offsides when he came off the right to block the first kick).

— Walk-on Sebastian Valerio made both of his attempts, from 41 and 37, at the end of practice.