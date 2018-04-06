The Huskies' young quarterbacks continue to have very little time to throw the ball during full team competition periods, but Taylor Rapp's sprawling interception of Jake Browning highlighted another good day for the UW defense.

Notes, observations and highlights from Day 6 of UW spring football:

— The Huskies were in shells Friday morning (helmets, shoulder pads, shorts). They started the day inside the Dempsey center going out to the east practice field for the second half of practice in a persistent drizzle. Chris Petersen, in his post-practice media availability, expressed frustration with a “sloppy” workout. He was especially displeased that a number of players kept getting knocked to the ground, which most days is a big no-no but particularly on a day when players are not in full pads. “There’s a lot of (new) things being thrown at (players) on both sides, and there’s a lot of different stuff,” he said. “So it’s a little bit to be expected, but it’s still a little bit frustrating when it’s sloppy and it’s not executing with details. But that’s how it goes.”

— On the very first throw of the first 11-on-11 team period, junior safety Taylor Rapp had the highlight of the day when he broke from the middle of the field and made a leaping, diving interception of a Jake Browning deep ball near the left sideline. Rapp then punted the ball skyhigh in celebration.

— Junior outside linebacker Benning Potoa’e then had a touch sack of Browning to end that first series for the No. 1 offense. The dominant pass rush from the defensive front has been the one constant so far in spring. “I think the pass rush, when we bring extra rushers, is pretty good right now,” Petersen said. “Part of it is assignment issues. And when you play for real — I think sometimes defenses can fall into a false sense of security in spring ball. You blitz a lot. You’re going to have assignment errors (by the offensive line). Well, usually when you play for real out there on Saturday the other team has things pretty well cleaned up. So you’ve got to win some one-on-one battles in a hurry. So right now the pass rush looks pretty good because there’s a lot of different stuff coming at our offense. … Wait until our offense gets some things dialed up and tightened in.”

— Later, Jaylen Johnson and Amandre Williams combined on a touch sack of Browning, and Ben Burr-Kirven and Greg Gaines combined on another. Jared Pulu had a sack, Potoa’e had another on freshman Jacob Sirmon, and Camilo Eifler was credited with a sack of Sirmon in the final series of the day.

— The young quarterbacks, Sirmon and Colson Yankoff, continue to have very little time to throw the ball during full team competition periods. During a 7-on-7 drill (with no pass rush), Yankoff completed two of his four pass attempts. Sirmon was also 2-for-4, with two checkdowns to running backs. Sirmon did let loose on his final throw, looking for Max Richmond downfield. Sophomore CB Elijah Molden made a nice breakup on the play.

— Redshirt freshman QB Jake Haener completed all four of his throws in the 7-on-7. Jacob Eason was 3-of-4, with his lone incompletion a drop.

— Graham-Kapowsin QB Dylan Morris was back out to watch Wednesday’s practice. Also in attendance was OG/DT Sama Paama, one of biggest (literally) recruits from Hawaii, and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright.