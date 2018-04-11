Elijah Molden and Myles Bryant also have interceptions for the defense.

Notes, highlights and observations from Day 9 of UW spring football:

— The Huskies were in full pads for Wednesday morning’s workout. They began the day in the Dempsey center before going outside to Husky Stadium for the second half of practice. For Chris Petersen, it was a so-so day, and he expressed his displeasure to the team in their postpractice huddle — and to the media after practice. “Today was about as average as we’ve been,” he said. “… Up to today it had been very, very good. Today wasn’t bad, but we’re not looking for ‘it wasn’t bad.’ We’re looking for next level-type stuff.”

— Senior DT Greg Gaines, arguably one of the three most important players on the roster, sustained some sort of leg injury early in practice and did not return. No immediate word on the severity.

— One guy who has taken advantage of injuries this spring is sophomore CB Keith Taylor. Halfway through spring, he was the leader among defensive backs’ coveted “Best Hands” trophy, and he added to that Wednesday when he returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown during one of the last team competition periods in Husky Stadium. Jake Haener‘s quick swing pass went through the hands of sophomore WR Jordan Chin and deflected right to Taylor.

— The 6-foot-2 Taylor is one of three defensive backs who played as true freshman last season, along with CB Elijah Molden and safety Brandon McKinney. All three have had a productive spring, and Taylor has taken the majority of reps with the No. 1 defense while cornerbacks Jordan Miller (ankle) and Austin Joyner (hamstring) have been sidelined. “The guy comes to work. You can tell he’s on a mission,” Petersen said of Taylor. :Every rep he takes, it doesn’t matter if it’s an individual drill, 7-on-7, or a team rep, you can tell it’s a different mindset. It’s really easy to see. It’s really easy to see in an individual, it’s really easy to see in a team. And he’s one of those guys who showed up every day.

— It was otherwise an exceptional day for Haener and Chin, who helped orchestrate the best drive of the day for the No. 2 offense during a 2-minute drill. Haener, the redshirt freshman, completing all eight of his throws on the 70-yard drive, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chin with 11 seconds left. Three of his completions were to redshirt freshman WR Alex Cook; he flipped a throw on the run to RB Kamari Pleasant for a 5-yard gain; Chin made a sprawling catch across the middle for a 25-yard gain; and Aaron Fuller caught the 2-point conversion in the back of the end zone. It was one of the best drives of the spring.

— Molden intercepted Jake Browning to end the first 2-minute drive for the No. 1 offense, and junior CB Myles Bryant intercepted a deflected ball on a Jacob Sirmon pass.

— Senior DL Shane Bowman had a touch sack of Browning in one of the final series and drew praise from Petersen afterward.

— Aaron Fuller and Byron Murphy got work as punt returners.

Next: Practices Friday and Saturday are closed to the media and public. Reminder that the spring preview, set for a noon start on April 21, is open to the public.