Kamari Pleasant scores a touchdown on the first "live" snap of spring.

Notes, observations and highlights from Day 13 of UW football spring ball:

— The Huskies were in full pads Wednesday morning for a practice inside Husky Stadium. Highlight of the day, depending on your tastes, might have been the spring debut of the chrome helmets — both the purple and gold varieties. Perhaps the Huskies will wear them again for Saturday’s spring preview?

— Chris Petersen called for one “live” play — the first we’ve seen of the spring — on a second-and-goal snap from the defense’s 3-yard line. Sophomore RB Kamari Pleasant took the handoff from Jake Browning and surged up the middle for a touchdown, setting of a mini-celebration for the offense in the end zone. Center Nick Harris practiced some of his (best?) dances moves.

— Another productive day for sophomore TE Hunter Bryant, who has slowly been getting more reps during team periods. He was eased back into things early in the spring after his knee injury last October. During one 2-minute drive, Bryant dropped a sure touchdown from redshirt freshman QB Jake Haener in the end zone with 3 seconds left. Haener went right back to Bryant on the next play, and the tight end caught the pass in the right from corner of the end zone — despite tight coverage from Isaiah Gilchrist — for a touchdown as time expired.

— Freshman WR Austin Osborne, an early enrollee whose snaps have been limited this spring, then caught a 2-point conversion from Haener on the next snap.

— A good day for sophomore CB Elijah Molden — and for the secondary in general. During a one-on-one (receiver vs. corner) drill, Molden ripped a ball away from redshirt freshman WR Alex Cook as they fell to the ground on a pass deep downfield. Molden later came up with a tipped interception in the end zone after a Browning Hail Mary pass.

— Junior CB Myles Bryant appeared to make a nice diving interception on a Browning pass. Bryant appeared to secure the ball between his legs as he rolled over on his dive. Petersen blew his red airhorn (signaling a turnover) just as the sideline official on hand ruled the pass incomplete. Hard to tell for sure and it felt like one of those plays that would have taken like 8 minutes for a replay official to review in a game.

— Gilchrist had an interception off Haener during a 7-on-7.

— Benning Potoa’e had a forced fumble and a recovery on a running back, with defensive linemen Josiah Bronson and Levi Onwuzurike also in on the play.

— Redshirt freshman Peyton Henry, the left-footed kicker, continues to get the bulk of the work on the first field-goal attempts, and he made eight straight kicks early in practice.

— The question comes up every offseason for the UW defense: Who’s going to emerge as a pass rusher off the edge? Pete Kwiatkowski is used to the question by now, and he’s not stressing about it. “I don’t know if we’ll have a 19.5-sack guy like ‘Hau’ (Hau’oli Kikaha) was, but we’ll figure out ways to generate pass rush. … I’m not too worried about it.”

— Ferndale High’s Geirean Hatchett, one of the top offensive line recruits in the Class of 2020, was in attendance at Wednesday’s practice, wearing Husky gear.