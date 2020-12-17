Jordan Chin has one more season of eligibility, and he’ll use it somewhere else.

On Thursday, Chin — a redshirt senior wide receiver — indicated in an Instagram post that he’ll seek a transfer this offseason.

“Grateful for the opportunity and stuff I’ve learned at this university on and off the field plus all of the support from husky nation,” Chin wrote. “Thank you for everything, it’s all love! I’m not done yet though onto the next! #GoDawgs”

In 29 career games, Chin — a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Chaminade Prep High School in San Fernando, Calif. — recorded five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass for three yards in four games this season.

Because eligibility was officially paused in 2020, Chin will have one more season to play at his future school.

Meanwhile, the Huskies are slated to have nine scholarship wide receivers in 2021: juniors Terrell Bynum and Ty Jones, sophomores Puka Nacua, Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne and freshmen Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Sawyer Racanelli and Jabez Tinae.

Chin’s decision comes one day after UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon also entered the transfer portal.