STANFORD, Calif. — The Washington offense just lost its wild cat.

Redshirt freshman running back Richard Newton — who led the Huskies with 10 carries for 64 yards in Saturday’s 23-13 loss to Stanford — left the game in the second half with what appeared to be a significant left foot injury.

Entering the game, Newton — a 6-foot, 210-pound tailback from Lancaster, Calif. — had rushed for 262 yards and 4.9 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns in five games. UW head coach Chris Petersen said immediately following the game that the injury “wasn’t his knee. It was somewhere in his foot.”

As a whole, the Washington offense rushed for 88 yards and four yards per carry against Stanford, which excelled with 189 rushing yards of its own. Junior Salvon Ahmed, who ripped off 153 rushing yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over USC, finished with just 28 yards on six carries. Junior Sean McGrew added 12 yards on three carries.

“Obviously Rich is a good player and he plays hard. He runs hard,” said senior center Nick Harris. “So that’s a big … it sucks. But we have a group of running backs that whoever is back there is ready to execute. So it’s unfortunate that Rich got hurt, but we’ve just got to keep going and get the other running backs going.”

Newton missed his true freshman season in 2018 while recovering from shoulder surgery. As of late Saturday night, the severity of his injury suffered in the Stanford loss remained unclear.

At least, to an extent.

“You saw what I saw,” Petersen said. “I didn’t even talk to the trainers. I know he was in pain.”

Extra points