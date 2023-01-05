With a whopping nine scholarship players, Washington had an obvious roster crunch at running back this offseason.

And on Thursday, Jay’Veon Sunday provided a little relief.

Sunday — a 6-foot, 203-pound sophomore — has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to The Times. The Waco, Texas, product has three seasons of remaining eligibility.

Sunday signed with Washington as a three-star recruit out of Connally High School in 2020, but has contributed just 29 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per carry in five career games. Buried behind the likes of Wayne Taulapapa, Cameron Davis, Richard Newton and Will Nixon on UW’s depth chart, Sunday appeared in just one game this fall.

Albeit in a pass-first offensive system, UW ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns (33), sixth in rushing (146.46 yards per game) and seventh in yards per carry (4.76) in 2022 — led primarily by Taulapapa (887 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 12 TD) and Davis (522, 4.9, 13).

The Huskies have already added three scholarship running backs this offseason — Arizona State transfer Daniyel Ngata, Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson and three-star freshman Tybo Rogers. UW is slated to return Davis, Newton, Nixon and sophomores Sam Adams II and Aaron Dumas as well.

Sunday is the eighth Husky to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (undecided), tight end Caden Jumper (undecided), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (undecided) and offensive lineman Victor Curne (undecided). That group does not comprise any consistent starters from 2022.

Sunday is also the third UW running back to transfer in the last calendar year, joining Caleb Berry (who landed at Incarnate Word) and Emeka Megwa (who walked on at Oklahoma).

But with eight other running backs on the roster, UW’s attrition at that position might not be over.