Clemson takes over as the new No. 1 this week.

The Washington Huskies rose to No. 13 and the Washington State Cougars dropped to No. 18 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday afternoon.

The final CFP rankings will be released Sunday.

The Huskies wrapped up the regular season with a 41-14 victory over the Cougars in Saturday’s Apple Cup.

Both teams are now awaiting final word on their bowl destinations, to be announced Sunday.

The Huskies are most likely headed to San Antonio for the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl, perhaps against Oklahoma State.

There’s a remote chance that the Huskies could sneak into one of the New Year’s Six bowl games — the Cotton Bowl being the only real option — but at the very least they would need Oklahoma to handily beat TCU in the Big 12 championship game this week. Even then, the Huskies’ chances are slim.

Washington State is expected to play in the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 27 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

No. 10 USC (10-2, 8-1) and No. 12 Stanford (9-3, 7-2) play in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game in Santa Clara.