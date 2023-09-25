Washington’s offense waited for nine minutes and 14 seconds to take the field Saturday.

Once it did, the Huskies didn’t hesitate.

On the UW offense’s first play from scrimmage — following a Husky defense pick-six, a Rome Odunze punt-return touchdown, a Cal answer TD and a missed extra-point — quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took a rare snap under center. Tight end Quentin Moore — 255 pounds of focused punishment — went in motion from left to right, clearing out outside linebacker Xavier Carlton (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) with a bruising block.

Behind Moore, junior left guard Nate Kalepo pulled from left to right — a renegade snowplow craving contact.

The 6-6, 327-pounder found some 2 yards past the line of scrimmage, in the unfortunate form of linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Kalepo flattened Elarms-Orr, pumped his fist and stomped his feet, as running back Dillon Johnson exploded into open space.

It was a 19-yard gain in an eventual 59-32 win.

It was also an earthshaking opening statement.

Another angle. Beautiful job by the whole line. Icing on the… syrup on the pancake courtesy of Nate Kalepo! pic.twitter.com/JPA04hX72X — Bill Hatchett (@billhatchett) September 25, 2023

“We worked really hard during the week at trying to get the run game restarted and initiated some power schemes and things like that,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday. “Just seeing guys get off the ball and execute from under center like that just set the tone for the game. It was great.”

That play underscores the Huskies’ suddenly revitalized running game, which produced a combined 325 rushing yards with 5.2 yards per carry and three touchdowns in convincing wins over Cal and Michigan State.

That’s despite a season-ending injury to starting center Matteo Mele against Tulsa on Sept. 9 and another injury to left guard Julius Buelow a week later, prompting redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford to slide from right guard to center and sophomore Geirean Hatchett to make his first career start at right guard against Cal.

Despite the moving pieces, UW’s offensive line continues to plug, play and pulverize.

That was evident on the opening play.

“For Geirean [Hatchett], it was just great to see a guy [start] that worked for a long time, been in this program, good player, trying to get his tool set completely put together,” Grubb said. “He’s getting a lot better at pass protection. Because in the run game he’s a dominant player. He can be a factor. Just seeing him becoming a more complete offensive lineman has been really fun to see.”

And yet, UW’s offense remains much more than its running game. That line has surrendered a single sack this season, tied for first in the nation. And Penix leads the country with 1,636 passing yards, as well as 16 touchdowns and a pair of picks.

Of Penix’s 19 completions, 304 passing yards and four touchdowns Saturday, two plays were particularly noteworthy:

The 8-yard fade touchdown to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, in which Polk ripped the ball with the tips of his fingers from cornerback Jeremiah Earby.

The 35-yard score to wide receiver Rome Odunze, who flipped his hips and found the ball before sliding to haul it in.

So from the offensive coordinator’s standpoint, which was more impressive?

“That’s a 1A, 1A question right there,” Grubb said with a smile. “I just think the physicality that JP [Polk] had to tear that ball off the guy’s helmet shows what we see every day. That’s how JP practices — really physical, strong hands, demands that kind of practice out of himself. He looks the same every single day. So that was exciting.

“The type of concentration and ball location skills that it takes [for Odunze to catch the 35-yard touchdown], to locate a ball traveling that far and flip himself around and get his eyes set on that, it was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen.”

UW’s offense started with a flurry … and never stopped.

Durfee’s NCAA waiver denied

UW transfer edge Zach Durfee’s NCAA waiver to play this season was denied last week, coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Monday. The university has appealed that decision.

The NCAA ruled that Durfee — a 6-5, 255-pound sophomore — must sit out this season because he had made one previous transfer to a four-year school. Durfee attended North Dakota State for a semester in 2020 before quickly transferring to the University of Sioux Falls. The Huskies are arguing that because Durfee was not on the football team at NDSU, that transfer should not count against his eligibility.

But the particularly frustrating part for DeBoer and Co. is that Durfee was expected to make an instant impact this fall.

“He definitely could help us. Yeah, he definitely could help us,” DeBoer repeated of Durfee, who had 11 sacks at Sioux Falls in 2022. “It’s not that we don’t feel good about who we have. We have some great players. But there’s a lot of things with his body type [that he could do], not just playing the edge position. He could be very involved with a lot of special teams, because he’s a big guy that can run. He’s very smart, very intelligent. He’s a guy that will definitely play some snaps in the years ahead for us that are very meaningful.”

It appears increasingly likely those snaps won’t come this season … which is concerning for a UW defense with five total sacks, ranking 113th nationally. Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Voi Tunuufi and Sekai Asoau-Afoa will continue to rotate and contribute on the edge.

While Durfee waits in line.

“Zach’s a very positive guy,” DeBoer said. “We’re keeping him very involved. He’s taking some reps to work in and just stay sharp. He brings a great mindset, and he knows there’s a lot of football for him down the road. It’s just a matter of if it’s sooner or later.

“Even yesterday, off the cuff [he was] just sending me text messages. He just loves being here. He loves being a Husky and feels great about how being a Husky just even in these few months he’s been here has really led to his growth as a person and as a football player.”

Extra points