On May 4, rising California offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai tweeted: “I don’t have anything to prove… I am who I am with a room full of improvements to make!!!”

Meanwhile, the Washington Huskies are making room for Tafai on Montlake.

Tafai — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California — announced a verbal commitment to Washington on Wednesday, after completing an unofficial visit to UW in May. He chose the Huskies over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State, BYU, Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, San Diego State, Boise State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State.

I want to first thank my mom for supporting me in everything.Lastly I want to thank the coaching staff at uw for believing in me. With that being said I’m excited to announce I am now committed to UW #godawg @GregBiggins @Leuzinger_FB @UW_Football @BManu86 @recruitcoachmc pic.twitter.com/wgUma4rV5h — Kahlee Tafai (@KahleeTafai_) July 28, 2022

Tafai took a pair of official visits to Pac-12 programs this summer, seeing Oregon State on June 3 and Arizona on June 17. He’s ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 107 offensive tackle in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

And certainly Tafai has room to improve, considering he primarily played defensive tackle and tight end at Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany High School as a junior in 2021, before transferring to Leuzinger this offseason. But 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins recently wrote that “Tafai has emerged this offseason as one of the state’s most coveted prospects,” excelling as an offensive lineman at the National Preps Showcase in Las Vegas in February.

Tom Lemming, a recruiting analyst for CBS Sports Network, tweeted in May that Tafai is “a powerhouse of an OT. Could wind up playing guard in college. Dominates the point of attack. Excels both (as a) run and pass defender. Very impressive.”

With Washington, Tafai will have time to further develop under UW offensive line coach Scott Huff — who has already accepted five verbal commitments in the current cycle. Tafai joins fellow three-star offensive linemen Elishah Jackett, Landen Hatchett, Soane Faasolo and Zachary Henning in the Huskies’ ever-expanding 2023 class.

That class — which currently comprises 19 commits — is ranked 18th nationally and second in the Pac-12 by 247Sports, and 22nd/3rd by the 247Sports Composite.

Tafai may not have anything to prove just yet.

But when he arrives at Washington, that will certainly change.