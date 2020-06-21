Win the state of Washington.

For Jimmy Lake, that’s the ultimate recruiting goal in the 2021 class. According to the 247Sports Composite, three five-star prospects and six more four-star recruits currently reside within its borders.

And one of them verbally committed to the home-state Huskies on Sunday.

Will Latu — a 6-foot-2, 221-pound two-way standout from Spanaway — became UW’s third 2021 commit in the last eight days.

“Obviously Washington wanted to make a splash with in-state recruiting in this 2021 cycle, and he’s been one of the known names for quite some time,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “He’s a player that will end up being a four-year varsity guy that I think has versatility position-wise. He can play on either side of the ball.

“In this cycle especially, with a lot of the top guys having offers from all over the country, he’s another one of those guys. His first offer was from USC. He pulled in some national offers and he’s staying local, so I think that certainly helps with the in-state presence that Washington is trying to have in 2021.”

Latu — who primarily played running back at Bethel High School last season, but will flip to linebacker at UW — chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from USC, Michigan, Utah, Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State, Nebraska, Kansas State, Tennessee and Oregon State. He’s ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 13 athlete in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Of course, UW will have to beat many of those same schools for its other in-state targets. Five-star quarterback Sam Huard is a longtime Husky commit, and three-star fullback Caden Jumper pledged to UW in April as well. Last month, four-star Tacoma outside linebacker Julien Simon verbally committed to USC.

But many of the state’s premier prospects are still up for grabs. Specifically, UW is currently recruiting five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, four-star offensive lineman Owen Prentice, four-star wide receivers Jabez Tinae and Junior Alexander and four-star defensive tackle Jacob Schuster.

Will Latu’s commitment be a sign of things to come? That’s certainly the hope for the Huskies. Though UW has 10 verbal commits in the 2021 class, just two of them — Huard and Latu — are regarded as four- or five-star prospects. The class is currently ranked fifth in the Pac-12 and 61st nationally by 247Sports.

In other words, there’s work to be done. But Sunday’s commitment is certainly a step in the right direction.