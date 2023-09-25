UW delivered a convincing 59-32 victory over California in its Pac-12 opener Saturday.

The win was convincing in more ways than one.

Joshua Lair — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety from Missouri City, Texas — announced a verbal commitment to Washington on Monday, immediately after completing a UW official visit.

A Fort Bend Marshall High School standout, Lair is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 40 safety in the 2024 class and the No. 69 player in the state of Texas via the 247SportsComposite. He completed previous official visits to LSU (June 2), Baylor (June 9) and Texas (June 16) and received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and more.

In his junior season in 2022, Lair produced 54 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a pick-six, according to 247Sports. His commitment comes less than 24 hours after three-star offensive tackle Davit Boyajyan joined the Huskies’ 2024 class as well.

That class currently has 14 commits and is ranked 52nd in the nation by 247Sports. Lair is UW’s second 2024 commit from the Lone Star State — joining three-star Cypress, Texas, defensive lineman Omar Khan. Kalen DeBoer and Co. have previously signed three Texas products, defensive lineman Anthony James and safety Diesel Gordon in 2023 and cornerback Jaivion Green in 2022.

This story will be updated.