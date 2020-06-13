Washington now has two commitments from California cornerbacks in the 2021 class.

Dyson McCutcheon — a 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete from La Puente, Calif. — announced his verbal pledge to UW on social media on Saturday.

A Bishop Amat High School standout, McCutcheon is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 27 corner in the 2021 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Cal, Washington State, Wisconsin, Arizona, BYU and more.

Last month, Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney listed McCutcheon as a player whose stock could have risen further had the spring evaluation period not been canceled.

“McCutcheon was another prospect who was in a perfect position to have a big off-season and see his ranking take off, but he wasn’t at the early camps or 7-on-7 events, so his ranking couldn’t be adjusted,” Gorney wrote. “The La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat standout is a big contributor on offense, defense and special teams and is best playing cornerback. But I did want to see him against some of the region’s best receivers and see just how big he is in person.”

McCutcheon brings established football bloodlines to Montlake. His grandfather is former Los Angeles Rams running back and five-time Pro Bowler Lawrence McCutcheon, and his father is former USC and Cleveland Browns defensive back Daylon McCutcheon.

“I was born into a football family, and at an early age I realized that I had a passion and a love for the game,” McCutcheon said in his commitment video. “As I look back, I realize that some of my most memorable moments have come on the football field. It’s been instilled in me that if I want to achieve me dreams, I would have to make sacrifices, work hard and remain dedicated both in the classroom and on the field.

“I’ve put in countless hours to be the best version of me. I truly want to be great. When I thought I’d given it my all, I’ve found ways to dig even deeper. I’ve had to deal with different obstacles, but anyone that knows me knows that I love to compete. I know that I can only expect (to get) out what I’m willing to put in. Trust me, all the hard work is paying off.”

McCutcheon is UW’s eighth verbal commit in the 2021 cycle, and its third from California. He joins three-star Los Angeles Loyola High School standout Zakhari Spears in the prospective Husky secondary.

And, judging by his family history, McCutcheon will likely make some history of his own with the Huskies.