A 2021 defensive lineman from the state of Washington verbally committed to UW on Monday.

And, no, it’s probably not a name you know.

Siaosi Finau — an unheralded 6-foot-3, 255-pound prospect from Renton High School — became the Huskies’ third defensive-line commit of the 2021 class on Monday.

“I’d like to thank my family for everything,” Finau tweeted on Monday afternoon. I am a reflection of their hard work, prayers, and support. I would also like to thank every coach I’ve had from every sport I’ve played, because from them I learned discipline, perseverance, and work ethic, which prepared me for life even beyond sports.

“Washington has been such a blessing in so many aspects of my family’s life that I am beyond excited to say that it has blessed me again. Today, I commit to the University of Washington. Thank you Coach Lake for this unbelievable opportunity.”

By the way, calling Finau “unheralded” might actually be an understatement. The Renton standout — who also played tight end last season — is not ranked by 247Sports or Rivals and it appears the UW offer is his first by any institution. He finished with more than 60 tackles and three sacks in his junior season, according to 247Sports.

It’s an undeniably surprising move for the Huskies, who already had two defensive-line commits and are recruiting two other 2021 in-state defensive linemen — five-star Eastside Catholic standout J.T. Tuimoloau and four-star Tumwater High School prospect Jacob Schuster.

Finau is UW’s fifth 2021 commit from the state of Washington — joining quarterback Sam Huard, linebacker Will Latu, tight end Quentin Moore and fullback Caden Jumper. That class, which is currently ranked 37th nationally and third in the Pac-12 by the 247Sports Composite, currently boasts 11 members.

And Finau is undisputably the most unproven. In fact, he may be the most lightly recruited UW commit in recent memory.

But perhaps, like UW’s last Renton recruit — Hazen High School outside linebacker-turned Husky standout Joe Tryon — Finau will ultimately exceed underwhelming expectations.