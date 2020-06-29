Ikaika Malloe didn’t sign a single defensive lineman in the 2020 class.

But Washington’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach hasn’t wasted time in addressing that position in the current cycle.

Siaosi Finau — an unheralded 6-foot-3, 255-pound prospect from Renton Senior High School — became the Huskies’ third defensive line commit of the 2021 class on Monday.

“Washington has been such a blessing in so many aspects of my family’s life that I am beyond excited to say that it has blessed me again,” Finau tweeted on Monday afternoon. “Today, I commit to the University of Washington. Thank you Coach Lake for this unbelievable opportunity.”

By the way, calling Finau “unheralded” might actually be an understatement. The Renton Senior standout — who also played tight end last season — is not ranked by 247Sports or Rivals and it appears the UW offer is his first by any institution. He finished with more than 60 tackles and three sacks in his junior season, according to 247Sports.

It’s an undeniably surprising move for the Huskies, who already had two defensive line commits and are recruiting two other 2021 in-state defensive linemen — five-star Eastside Catholic standout J.T. Tuimoloau and four-star Tumwater High School prospect Jacob Schuster.

Finau is UW’s fifth 2021 commit from the state of Washington — joining quarterback Sam Huard, linebacker Will Latu, tight end Quentin Moore and fullback Caden Jumper.

And he’s undoubtedly the most unproven. But perhaps, like another Renton recruit in Hazen High School’s Joe Tryon, Finau will ultimately exceed underwhelming expectations.