For just the second time in UW history, a top-10 Huskies team will play a top-10 opponent in the season opener.
It will indeed be a showdown of top-10 teams when the Washington Huskies and Auburn Tigers meet in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 1.
In the preseason coaches poll released Thursday morning, the Huskies are ranked No. 6 and Auburn is No. 10.
The only other time a top-10 Washington team has opened a season against a top-10 opponent was in 1962, when the No. 10 Huskies hosted No. 7 Purdue at Husky Stadium; the game ended in a 7-7 tie.
The Huskies, 10-3 last season, are the heavy favorites to win the Pac-12 this year.
Most Read Sports Stories
- King County Council member abruptly pulls support for $180 million in public funding for Safeco Field
- UW Huskies debut at No. 5 in ESPN's 2018 college football power rankings
- Former Rainier Beach High star Sam Cunliffe hopes to return home and play for UW Huskies
- 10 reasons why the UW Huskies will live up to the hype this season
- All eyes on Felix Hernandez after the Mariners pass on starting pitching at trade deadline | Stone
Auburn went 10-4 last season and won the SEC West with a 7-1 league record, and the Tigers return junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
Their season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1 is set for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff and a national broadcast on ABC.
USA Today Coaches Poll
Preseason Top 10
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington.
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.