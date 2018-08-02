For just the second time in UW history, a top-10 Huskies team will play a top-10 opponent in the season opener.

It will indeed be a showdown of top-10 teams when the Washington Huskies and Auburn Tigers meet in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 1.

In the preseason coaches poll released Thursday morning, the Huskies are ranked No. 6 and Auburn is No. 10.

The only other time a top-10 Washington team has opened a season against a top-10 opponent was in 1962, when the No. 10 Huskies hosted No. 7 Purdue at Husky Stadium; the game ended in a 7-7 tie.

The Huskies, 10-3 last season, are the heavy favorites to win the Pac-12 this year.

Auburn went 10-4 last season and won the SEC West with a 7-1 league record, and the Tigers return junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Their season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 1 is set for a 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff and a national broadcast on ABC.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Preseason Top 10

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington.

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn