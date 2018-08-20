Auburn, UW's first opponent, is ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.

The Washington Huskies will opened the 2018 season ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, their highest ranking in the preseason since opening the 1997 season ranked No. 4.

The Huskies will open the season Sept. 1 in Atlanta against No. 9 Auburn (12:30 p.m. PT, ABC).

Only one other time has a top-10 Washington team opened a season against a top-10 opponent. That was in 1962, when the No. 10 Huskies hosted No. 7 Purdue at Husky Stadium; the game ended in a 7-7 tie.

UW is also ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll, released earlier this month. Auburn is No. 10 in the coaches poll.

The full AP preseason Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. USC

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. Central Florida

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

BREAKING: No. 1 @AlabamaFTBL tops preseason AP Top 25 for third consecutive year, a feat done only once before; @ClemsonFB is No. 2, followed by @FootballUGA, @BadgerFootball and @OhioStateFB. See the full poll: https://t.co/jfkE4ZQ5Ce pic.twitter.com/JDiE6VLaxK — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 20, 2018