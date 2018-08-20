Auburn, UW's first opponent, is ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.
The Washington Huskies will opened the 2018 season ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, their highest ranking in the preseason since opening the 1997 season ranked No. 4.
The Huskies will open the season Sept. 1 in Atlanta against No. 9 Auburn (12:30 p.m. PT, ABC).
Only one other time has a top-10 Washington team opened a season against a top-10 opponent. That was in 1962, when the No. 10 Huskies hosted No. 7 Purdue at Husky Stadium; the game ended in a 7-7 tie.
UW is also ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll, released earlier this month. Auburn is No. 10 in the coaches poll.
The full AP preseason Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. USC
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. Central Florida
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU
