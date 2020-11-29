On Saturday night, UW erased a 21-0 halftime deficit to earn a thrilling 24-21 win over Utah.

It appears the world took notice — at least, to some degree.

The 3-0 Huskies are ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press’ latest top-25 poll, which was released on Sunday morning. They joined fellow Pac-12 programs No. 17 USC (3-0) and No. 21 Oregon (3-1) in the top 25. The Ducks are somewhat surprisingly ranked ahead of the Huskies despite the fact that, last weekend, they dropped a 41-38 decision to rival Oregon State — which UW defeated 27-21 on Nov. 14.

UW was ranked No. 23 in the coaches poll as well.

The AP’s top five consisted of No. 1 Alabama (8-0), No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), No. 3 Ohio State (4-0), No. 4 Clemson (8-1) and No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1).

It’s the first time the Huskies have been ranked by AP since early October 2019, when No. 15 Washington fell on the road at Stanford, 23-13. And, ironically, UW is scheduled to host the Cardinal again inside Husky Stadium on Saturday.

Should the Huskies defeat the Cardinal and the aforementioned Oregon Ducks to close their regular season, they’ll represent the North Division in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 18.

It remains to be seen whether UW will also be ranked in the next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be unveiled on Tuesday night.