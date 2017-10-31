Georgia comes in at No. 1, ahead of Alabama. Washington State is ranked No. 25.

The Washington Huskies have some work to do to get back into College Football Playoff race.

In the season’s first CFP rankings released Tuesday afternoon, the Huskies are ranked No. 12 — behind eight other one-loss teams.

Washington, after winning the 2016 Pac-12 championship with an 12-1 record, was selected for its first playoff berth last season as the No. 4 seed.

The good news for the Huskies now is there is precedent for teams initially ranked outside of the CFP top 10 to make a big move into the top four by the end of the regular season.

Ohio State did it in 2014, when it was No. 16 in the CFP’s first ranking and ended up being selected for a playoff berth. And Oklahoma did it in 2015, when it was No. 15 initially and also earn a playoff spot.

Washington was No. 5 in the first CFP rankings of 2016, and by the end of the regular season there was much debate about whether the Huskies deserved the No. 4 seed they were awarded. (Many today still believe two-loss Penn State should have been awarded a playoff berth ahead of UW.)

The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12), who are also ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press poll this week, have four regular-season games remaining, starting with Saturday’s home game against rival Oregon (7 p.m., FS1). UW’s lone loss was a 13-7 defeat at Arizona State on Oct. 14.

To get back to the playoff, the Huskies will almost certainly have to win out — beat Oregon, win at Stanford, beat Utah and beat Washington State … and then win the Pac-12 championship game. That would again leave them at 12-1, but with no guarantee of getting back into the final four.

As November arrives, Washington will also need some chaos to happen with the teams in front of them.

The Huskies’ strength of schedule is a hurdle. USA Today’s Sagarin rankings has UW’s schedule at No. 64 nationally, lower than anyone else in the CFP top 12 except Wisconsin (69th).

Another potential issue the Huskies could have this season that they didn’t last year: Notre Dame.

The Irish are No. 3 in the CFP this week, and as an independent program — a high-profile independent program, at that — they could take a playoff spot that had been awarded to a Power Five Conference team in first three years of the CFP era.

That Notre Dame thumped USC, 49-14, earlier this month doesn’t help the Pac-12’s cause and, thus, doesn’t help the Huskies.

The top 10 in the CFP this week: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 TCU, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 10 Miami.

Other Pac-12 teams ranked: No. 17 USC, No. 21 Stanford, No. 22 Arizona, No. 25 Washington State.

A 13-person CFP committee will rank the top 25 teams every Tuesday until the end of the regular season, when it will choose four teams to participate in the semifinals.

Here is the criteria the CFP committee uses in determining its rankings:

— Conference championships won

— Strength of schedule

— Head-to-head competition

— Outcomes of common opponents

— Other relevant factors

