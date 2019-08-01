Let the preseason hype begin for Washington football.

The preseason coaches poll released Thursday morning put both the Huskies and Cougars squarely in the top 25 with both teams set to begin fall camp Friday. The Huskies are ranked No. 12 and the Cougars are No. 21 — the program’s highest preseason ranking since 2002.

The Huskies opened last season at No. 6 in the poll, but falling just 6 spots to open 2019 isn’t bad for a team that lost 13 starters, including its starting QB, RB and 9 members of its defense. Meanwhile, the Cougars earned their first preseason coaches poll nod in 15 years.

Aside from UW and WSU, three other Pac-12 teams cracked the preseason top 25, including No. 13 Oregon, No. 15 Utah and No. 23 Stanford. UW was the highest ranked team at No. 12.

Clemson won a majority of the first-place voted Thursday and will open the season ranked No. 1 in the poll for the first time in program history. Rounding out the top-10 were No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Texas.

The Huskies open their season against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31. The Cougars open against New Mexico State the same day.