Washington is ranked No. 20 in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.

The Pac-12 was also represented by No. 11 Oregon, No. 15 USC, No. 24 Utah and No. 25 Arizona State. The top slots in the AP poll went to No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia.

UW’s only two 2021 opponents to crack the rankings were the aforementioned Oregon Ducks and Arizona State Sun Devils, both of whom the Huskies will play at home. Michigan, which Washington will travel to meet on Sept. 11, was unranked but received 12 total votes.

The Huskies were last ranked in the AP Poll on Nov. 29, 2020, when they grabbed the No. 23 spot two days after erasing a 21-0 halftime deficit to earn a 24-21 home win over Utah.

UW kicks off its 2021 season inside Husky Stadium against Montana at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4. The Huskies have currently completed 10 fall camp practices.