Eight months later, nothing has changed.
At least, when it comes to Washington’s ranking.
After being ranked 13th nationally by the Associated Press to end the 2018-19 season, the Washington Huskies were again ranked No. 13 in the AP’s Week 1 rankings — which were officially released on Monday.
Four other Pac-12 programs were also ranked: No. 11 Oregon. No. 14 Utah, No. 23 Washington State and No. 25 Stanford. The Huskies will meet all four of those teams this fall, with the first three match ups coming at home.
UW — which opens its season inside Husky Stadium against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31 — was previously ranked 12th in the first Amway coaches poll, which was published on July 31.
The AP’s top 10 went as follows: No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Texas.
Here’s the complete list:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
