Eight months later, nothing has changed.

At least, when it comes to Washington’s ranking.

After being ranked 13th nationally by the Associated Press to end the 2018-19 season, the Washington Huskies were again ranked No. 13 in the AP’s Week 1 rankings — which were officially released on Monday.

Four other Pac-12 programs were also ranked: No. 11 Oregon. No. 14 Utah, No. 23 Washington State and No. 25 Stanford. The Huskies will meet all four of those teams this fall, with the first three match ups coming at home.

UW — which opens its season inside Husky Stadium against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31 — was previously ranked 12th in the first Amway coaches poll, which was published on July 31.

The AP’s top 10 went as follows: No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Texas.

Here’s the complete list:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford