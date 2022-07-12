Not many have made the trek from Minnesota to Montlake.

Which makes Elinneus Davis an intriguing outlier.

Davis — a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman from Moorhead, Minn. — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Tuesday, thus entering an exclusive club. Should he eventually sign with and suit up for UW, Davis would be just the fifth Minnesotan to do so — joining walk-on defensive tackle Judd Seida (Minneapolis, 1998), offensive guard Steve Wallin (Fairibault, Minn., 1971-72), defensive back Dick Galuska (Rochester, Minn., 1969-71) and offensive tackle Frank Hahn (Annandale, Minn., 1954).

“For the past few weeks, I have been consulting my relatives and close friends about making a decision that will reshape my life and future,” Davis wrote in a tweet. “After carefully talking to relatives, close friends and praying about my decision, I have finally evaluated all options and decided on what will be best for me.

“With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Washington!”

A standout in football, discus and shotput at Moorhead High School, Davis is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 4 player in Minnesota and the No. 100 defensive lineman in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Huskies over offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Vanderbilt, North Dakota State and more.

“In Washington’s system, I would think he’d be that nose (guard),” 247Sports Midwest football recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said in a recent radio interview. “It’s hard to find that body type. He’s got that wide, stout build, but he’s a good athlete with some background in other sports.

“I grew up — I’m a big Steelers fan — with the Joel Steeds and the Casey Hamptons and the guys who just sort of took up a couple blockers, and I think now you’re looking for your nose guys to be a little more athletic while doing that also. He fits that mold.”

It’s conceivable that UW could recruit more consistently in the Midwest in the years to come, considering multiple staff members — such as head coach Kalen DeBoer (Indiana, Eastern Michigan, Southern Illinois), offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb (Eastern Michigan), co-defensive coordinator William Inge (Indiana, Cincinnati, Iowa), wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard (Purdue), tight ends coach Nick Sheridan (Indiana), defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield (Wisconsin) and director of player personnel Courtney Morgan (Michigan) — have coached or worked in the region.

Davis took official visits to Minnesota (June 10), Iowa State (June 17) and UW (June 24) before committing to the Huskies. He was one of 21 official visitors at Washington on the week of June 20, and the 12th commit to come from that group. His pledge was preceded by two other defensive line commits who shared his official visit, four-star Wylie (Texas) prospect Anthony James and three-star Bellflower (Calif.) bruiser Sua Lefotu.

“So we doing this every Saturday??” James tweeted on June 27, alongside a photo of James and Davis lining up side-by-side in UW gear.

Roughly two weeks later, James has his answer.

Meanwhile, UW’s 2023 class — which currently contains 17 commits — ranks 20th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 (behind only No. 16 USC) by 247Sports.

Unsurprisingly, 10 of UW’s 17 commits hail from California … but Washington added an outlier on Tuesday as well.