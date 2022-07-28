The media has correctly predicted the Pac-12 conference champion in 32 of 61 previous preseason polls, including five of 11 since the Pac-12 instituted a conference championship game.

It essentially amounts to a coin toss.

UW football fans better hope the proverbial coin lands in their favor.

Washington (212 total points) has been picked to finish sixth in the annual Pac-12 preseason media poll, which was released on Thursday afternoon. Pac-12 Media Day will take place in Los Angeles on Friday.

Utah (384 total points) — which received 26 of 33 first place votes — was selected to repeat as Pac-12 champs, while Oregon (345 total points, two first place votes) and USC (341 total points, five first place votes) finished second and third respectively.

The Huskies’ in-state rival, Washington State, was seeded seventh — with 177 total points.

This is the first season in which the Pac-12 championship game participants will be determined via highest conference winning percentage, rather than a clash of the North and South division champs. The preseason media poll, like the upcoming season’s standings, are therefore presented without any divisional split.

Of course, UW’s middling outside expectations should hardly surprise, considering the Huskies finished 4-8 in 2021 (and fired head coach Jimmy Lake mid-season). But first-year Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer has a history of conjuring immediate improvement. In his first (pandemic-shortened) season as Fresno State’s head coach in 2020, the Bulldogs went from 4-8 to 3-3 (then 10-3 the following year). He also oversaw single-season turnarounds as the offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019 (5-7 to 8-5) and Fresno State in 2017 (1-11 to 10-4).

So it’s reasonable to expect the Huskies — who kick off fall camp on Aug. 4 — to pleasantly surprise, especially considering a forgiving schedule that features home games against Michigan State, Stanford and Oregon State and avoids Pac-12 favorites Utah and USC altogether.

But just how much might Washington improve? That will start to become clear in the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3.

Check out the full Pac-12 preseason media poll below.

Team (first place votes) | Total points

1. Utah (26) | 384

2. Oregon (2) | 345

3. USC (5) | 341

4. UCLA | 289

5. Oregon State | 246

6. Washington | 212

7. Washington State | 177

8. Stanford | 159

9. California | 154

10. Arizona State | 123

11. Arizona | 86

12. Colorado | 58